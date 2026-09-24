Steve Spagnuolo Shouts out Unsung Hero in Win vs. Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs were down a starter during Week 2’s win over the Indianapolis Colts in cornerback Mansoor Delane.

Despite nursing an injured shoulder, many expected Delane to play after fully practicing every day leading up to the game. While he was active and suited up, he did not take the field for a single snap. Coach Andy Reid stated afterwards that Delane was availability in case of emergency only.

Kansas City Chiefs CB Kristian Fulton Has Made Big Impression on DC Steve Spagnuolo

Stepping in for Delane was seven-year veteran Kristian Fulton. Like Delane did in Week 1, Fulton snagged a first quarter interception — which led to a Chiefs’ touchdown. He also recorded a pair of tackles and a pass defensed. While speaking to the media on Thursday, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo expressed how impressed he’s been with Fulton filling in.

“I will credit Kristian Fulton for the way he way he’s stepped in there in these two games and played,” Spagnuolo said. “During the week, Mansoor’s gotten a lot of the reps. Kristian doesn’t get as many, but he’s stepped in the games and playing almost all of the downs. That’s a credit to him. He made a great play on that interception, we needed that.”

Versatility Is Keeping the Chiefs’ Secondary Afloat

Kansas City has been dealing with another key injury in its secondary with safety Chamarri Conner, who’s been out since training camp with a knee injury. Usually when a team loses to important guys like Delane and Conner, it’s tough to overcome. For the Chiefs, however, it’s been next man up.

General manager Brett Veach did a masterful job rebuilding the secondary during the offseason. After parting ways with cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, as well as safety Bryan Cook, Veach acquired Delane, L’Jarius Sneed, and Aholi Gilman. He also gave Fulton and second-year man Nohl Williams a vote of confidence to take on bigger roles this season.

When Conner and Delane return, the Chiefs’ secondary will be even more dangerous. Delane has the upside of a shutdown corner, and Conner can play both safety spots, as well as nickelback. Third-year safety Jaden Hicks has also stepped up for Kansas City this season, and can be versatile with his role as well.