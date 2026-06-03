Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Leak: Karlie Kloss Invited After Rumored Feud

Taylor Swift’s wedding guest list just took an unexpected turn, as the pop superstar reportedly invited a former best friend following years of speculation about a bitter feud.

After years of rumors surrounding their relationship, the reported wedding invitation offers the clearest sign yet that old tensions are firmly in the past.

Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that Swift extended an invitation to supermodel Karlie Kloss for the July 3 ceremony in New York City, closing the book on one of pop culture’s most dissected friendship fallouts. The anticipated reunion arrives against a backdrop of Swift’s increasingly guarded approach to her public life, and a wedding that has been described as “the American royal wedding” months before a single vow is spoken.

Swift and Kloss first became close at the 2013 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Through Swift’s 1989 era they were nearly inseparable, appearing at award shows, on road trips, and on the cover of Vogue. Rumors of a rift surfaced around 2017 and 2018, built around two theories: one tied to Kloss’s marriage to Josh Kushner, whose brother Jared Kushner is President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former senior adviser. The other rumor arose from Kloss and Kushner’s 2019 vacation with Scooter Braun, long after Swift had declared war on Braun over his purchase of her master recordings. Neither woman ever confirmed a falling out.

Swift-Kelce Wedding Guest List: Who’s In, Who’s Out

Kloss joins a guest list that reportedly includes Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Suki Waterhouse, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez, according to New York Post Page Six. Swift has been personally calling guests to extend invitations, underscoring how tightly she’s managing the event.

Not everyone made the cut. Actress and former close friend Blake Lively is not expected to receive an invitation after Swift was pulled into Lively’s legal dispute with director Justin Baldoni. Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry — last photographed with Swift at the February 2024 Super Bowl — are also off the list following a reported rift, Page Six reported.

The logistics have their own chaos. Phishing texts impersonating wedding invitations began circulating — Maren Morris, a Swift friend, said she received one and immediately blocked the number. Guests were told no plus-ones, except for married attendees. A luxury wedding planner estimated the cost at upward of $5 million, with NDAs expected as a condition of attendance, according to Britain’s Telegraph newspaper.

Swift’s Feud History and the Olivia Rodrigo Issue

The Kloss reconciliation is the latest chapter in Swift’s complicated history of public friendships. Her situation with singer Olivia Rodrigo remains thornier. In 2021, Rodrigo praised Swift as “the best songwriter of all time,” according to Business Insider. But credits on Rodrigo’s breakout hit “Deja Vu” were later updated to include Swift, Jack Antonoff, and St. Vincent, routing royalties away from Rodrigo. No lawsuit was filed; the revision reflected an apparent behind-the-scenes agreement. But Rodrigo has not been named among the wedding guests.

Swift, engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since August 2025, has worked hard to keep the ceremony details locked down. The leaks keep coming anyway.