Taylor Swift Slams Door on Travis Kelce Wedding Invite For A-List Pal: Report

Taylor Swift has reportedly shut the door on any imminent reconciliation with one of her most famous former friends, as a new report claims no invitation has been extended for her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce.

The report directly contradicts recent claims that the relationship was on the mend, fueling new speculation about where the friendship truly stands ahead of Swift and Kelce’s highly anticipated wedding.

A source told New York Post Page Six that no peace offering has been forthcoming and no invite has gone out to The Age of Adaline actress Blake Lively.

“There hasn’t been an olive branch when it comes to their friendship,” the insider told Page Six. “And Taylor hasn’t extended a wedding invitation to Blake.”

That new report directly rebuts a Daily Mail report published days earlier describing the two women as actively rebuilding trust, with “loose conversations to test the waters” already underway. One insider told Daily Mail Online that Lively was “slowly getting back into the fold” and that Swift had grown “more receptive to speaking to Blake as the suit came to a close.”

The “suit” was Lively’s litigation against It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni, who attempted to compel Swift to give sworn testimony in the case. Swift reportedly resented being dragged into the legal dispute, and her friendship with Lively fractured as a result. The case produced unsealed court documents containing private text messages between the two women, messages Swift — who maintains tight control over her public image — did not want to be made public.

A separate source alleged that Lively “doesn’t want to be seen as not going to the wedding” because “her image is very important to her,” and that she had already picked out a dress.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively: Where They Stand Now

The friendship that defined celebrity girl-squad culture for nearly a decade started fraying in 2024, when Swift was pulled into Lively’s sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni.

“I feel really bad saying anything about this because your texts have been so nice in their intent but your last few… it’s felt like I was reading a mass corporate email sent to 200 employees,” Swift wrote to Lively, according to court records cited by People.

The texts also showed both trading unflattering remarks about Baldoni, with Lively calling him the “doofus director of my movie,” and Swift pledging, “I’ll do anything for you!”

Their bond dated to 2015, when Lively shared a photo from a L’Oréal campaign that referenced Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video, catching the singer’s attention. Swift later became godmother to Lively’s children with actor Ryan Reynolds. Lively’s harassment claims and Baldoni’s defamation countersuit were both eventually dismissed. A source previously told Page Six that Swift “needs space,” feels “like a pawn,” and “wants nothing to do with this whole ordeal.”

TMZ echoed Page Six‘s reporting Monday, noting Lively was conspicuously absent from Swift’s recent pre-wedding girls’ gathering in Rhode Island.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding: What Is Known

Save-the-dates reportedly went out earlier this year, with July 3 in New York City as the reported date, according to Page Six. Speculation has centered on Madison Square Garden as a possible venue. It carries no ticketed events on the calendar that day. Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have confirmed nothing about the location or date of their highly anticipated nuptials.

Expected guests include singer Selena Gomez, stylist Ashley Avignone, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany. Representatives for Swift and Lively did not respond to requests for comment from Page Six.