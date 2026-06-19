Report: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Scrap Wedding Party as Mystery Grows

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly scrapped their plans for a Rhode Island wedding celebration after details of the venue leaked. The sudden change has fueled fresh speculation about the couple’s relationship status and what may already have happened behind the scenes.

With a reported 1,000-plus-guest event now headed to Madison Square Garden and lingering questions surrounding a canceled June 13 celebration, fans are increasingly wondering whether the real milestone has already taken place.

Swift and Kelce Scrapped Wedding Plans: Report

Several months before mid-May 2026, the couple had locked in the Ocean House resort in Watch Hill, Rhode Island — a luxury property not far from Swift’s lavish seaside estate in that state — as the site of their wedding bash, according to TMZ. The date was supposed to be June 13, a number Swift has publicly connected to her own identity for years.

A fireworks display had been contracted as part of the reception. In mid-May, the fireworks company received notice the event was off and had been relocated to New York. “We’re told the couple bailed after word got out about the venue,” TMZ reported.

Those plans had been reported as far back as December 2025, when Page Six indicated the couple had reserved the venue for the June 13 weekend. In April 2026, wedding planner Tara Guerard publicly denied organizing a Swift-Kelce event at Ocean House, stating she was handling a different couple’s June 13 booking there, according to Realtor.com.

Fans still descended on Watch Hill around June 13 regardless, hoping for some sign of a ceremony. There was none visible, The New York Times reported.

Swift’s Rhode Island Mansion Activity Fuels Speculation

The MSG plan took shape by early June, according to the reports. The July 3 event is expected to draw between 1,000 and 1,200 guests and is being staged at a scale more comparable to Swift’s Eras Tour than a conventional reception, with a custom performance stage reportedly under construction at a Pennsylvania production facility, according to TMZ. The outlet noted it is “increasingly likely the nuptials will not take place at the Garden, but somewhere more intimate.”

That framing gained traction June 17 when activity at Swift’s Rhode Island estate drew attention. Women dressed in black and white were spotted on the rooftop balconies, and Swift’s close friend Abigail Anderson Berard was seen on the property with her toddler, Yardbarker reported.

The same night, Kelce was spotted at Bird Streets Club on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood with his brother Jason Kelce, former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Ross Travis, and comedian Druski, per Yardbarker. The group arrived separately and departed after midnight, a gathering that generated immediate speculation that Kelce’s bachelor party was taking place at the club.

“If Taylor and Travis had planned to celebrate on June 13th, was there already a wedding ceremony in place, and if so … have they already tied the knot?” TMZ asked in the publication’s report Thursday.

Entertainment industry insider Rob Shuter reported that Swift visited Electric Lady Studios in New York late on Monday night, accompanied by friend Alana Haim and producer Benny Blanco.

“Taylor isn’t planning a traditional wedding,” a source told Shuter for his Naughty But Nice newsletter. “She’s creating a once-in-a-lifetime experience. People close to her fully expect some kind of musical moment.”

Neither Swift’s nor Kelce’s representatives have confirmed any detail of the wedding plans, the venue, the date, or whether a private ceremony has already taken place.