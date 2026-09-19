Taylor Swift Announcement Turns Heads Before Chiefs-Colts Game

Cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs as they crushed the Denver Broncos 31-10 in their season opener, Travis Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, who sat next to Tom Cruise for the Monday Night Football game.

While viewers tried to lip-read Swift and Cruise’s conversation during the game, the 64-year-old movie star revealed what they were talking about during an appearance on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” — football.

“For real,” Cruise said. “Everybody there, all their friends — they’re a beautiful couple, and magical in their own right — everybody in that booth.”

“I hadn’t been to a football game since pre-COVID, so to get to hang out there and have that moment, it was a lot of fun.” But when it comes to knowing ball, “She knows her stuff,” Cruise said of Swift. “She knows.”

The famous duo talked more than just the game. “We were talking about music and movies,” Cruise continued. “She’s funny. She’s got such a great sense of humor. A brilliant writer, also, by the way. Brilliant musician, director. Very skilled.”

While fans hope to see Swift back at Arrowhead when the Chiefs host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, the pop star received some exciting news two days before the primetime showdown.

Taylor Swift Received Another 2 MTV Video Music Award Nominations

MTV’s Video Music Awards first announced this year’s nominations last month, during which Swift racked up nine nominations. However, after MTV announced its social award nominees on September 18, that tally now stands at 11 nods.

Swift’s latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” is nominated for Best Album, while her latest single, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which she penned for the “Toy Story 5” soundtrack, is nominated for Song of the Summer. Swift won the Song of the Summer award in 2024 for “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone. She previously took home the Best Album award in 2023 for “Midnights.”

The list of Swift’s other 2026 VMA nominations: Video Of The Year (The Fate of Ophelia), Artist Of The Year, Best Pop (The Fate of Ophelia), Best Direction (Opalite), Best Art Direction (The Fate of Ophelia), Best Cinematography (The Fate of Ophelia), Best Editing (The Fate of Ophelia), Best Choreography (The Fate of Ophelia), and Best Visual Effects (The Fate of Ophelia).

The only artist with more nominations this year is Madonna with 12 nods.

Taylor Swift May Skip the Chiefs Game in Week 3 to Attend the 2026 VMAs

While Swift did not attend last year’s VMAs, that marked the first time she’s skipped the event since 2021. With 11 nominations and being just one win away from becoming the most-awarded artist in VMA history — there’s a good chance she’ll attend this year. Swift is tied with Beyoncé with 30 wins.

The 14-time Grammy winner has also been teasing fans with Easter Eggs. The VMAs would be the perfect place to announce whatever she has in the works.

This year’s VMAs air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, September 27, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Kelce and the Chiefs are on the road in Week 3, taking on the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium at 1 p.m ET. Even with a private jet, it would be extremely difficult to watch Kelce’s game, fly to the opposite coast, and be ready to hit the red carpet at the Peacock Theater before the ceremony starts.

At the same time, Swift may not have plans to attend the Week 3 matchup, as she hasn’t attended a road game since the 2024 season.