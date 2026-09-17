New Photo of Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Turns Heads Before Week 2 Game

The Kansas City Chiefs look to remain in the win column when they host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. During Kansas City’s 31-10 victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recorded three catches for 71 yards.

Kelce is also credited for giving Patrick Mahomes a “questionable” assist during the Chiefs quarterback’s 15-yard rushing touchdown, the first score of the game. Multiple analysts and fans called Kelce out for holding, and the 36-year-old tight end didn’t deny it.

“It was definitely a questionable play,” Kelce admitted on “New Heights” this week. “That’s one of those where you get up slowly like, ‘Please don’t be any laundry on the field.’ I had the man up by his neck. Can’t do it, can’t do it. Almost cost us.”

“That would’ve been Patrick Mahomes’ second rushing touchdown called back in two plays, it was the same thing,” Kelce continued. “That would’ve taken us out of the red zone. That was risky business. You know what? Sometimes you’re just living right.”

Fans hope to see Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, and his family back at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 2. While Kelce and Swift kept their postgame celebration away from the spotlight, a new photo of the famous couple turned heads on September 17.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Pose for Photo at 1587 Prime

During training camp, Swift visited Kelce in Kansas City, and they dined at 1587 Prime, the restaurant he co-owns with Mahomes. The steakhouse is a favorite spot for the newlyweds as they can comfortably dine away from guests in the private dining room.

The 14-time Grammy winner and Kelce returned to 1587 Prime on September 11, just a few days before the Chiefs season opener. However, no photographs of the couple emerged during the outing.

Three days before the Colts-Chiefs game, Talya Rae Groves, the singer in residence at the Kansas City restaurant, shared a photo with Kelce and Swift to celebrate the steakhouse’s one-year anniversary.

She captioned the post, “@1587prime opened to the public one year ago today, and I’m celebrating one whole year as the female singer in residency! I have too much love and gratitude for this gig to put into words, so here is a great picture from the past year instead. ❤️.”

While Talya kept the date of the picture under wraps, based on Swift’s shorter haircut, which she didn’t debut until after the couple’s wedding in August, the photo is somewhat recent.

Fans Continue to Wait for Official Photos From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

While numerous details from Swift and Kelce’s big day have emerged, fans have yet to see a picture of the singer’s wedding dress or any official photos from their big day at Madison Square Garden.

Swift’s publicist teased in a statement: “The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom… Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry.”

Chatting with Chris Berman on “Good Morning America” last week, Kelce reflected on his wedding night.

Berman asked, “Didn’t you have some big, tall white top hat?” to which Kelce replied, “Oh yeah! I had the full gamut, man. It was the best night of my life. Marrying Taylor was more than I could have ever dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up, and the amount of, you know, love that was in the air.”