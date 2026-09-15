Taylor Swift News Emerges After Travis Kelce’s Historic Game

The Kansas City Chiefs crushed the Denver Broncos in a 31-10 beatdown on Monday Night Football. After finishing last year 6-11, this was the perfect bounce-back game to start the season.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce registered three catches with a team-high 71 receiving yards. In the second half, he made NFL history — surpassing Jason Witten with the second-most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history (13,047+).

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave the 36-year-old props after the game. “Kelce, he dusted it off, right? Three for 71 yards. Pretty good for an old man that people look crosseyed at,” Reid said.

The veteran’s 59-yard play in the third quarter marked his biggest play in five years. TV cameras captured his wife, Taylor Swift‘s reaction to the monster catch-and-run — she jumped up and down with pure excitement.

Fans were thrilled to see Swift back at Arrowhead Stadium, catching her first game since tying the knot with Kelce at Madison Square Garden this summer. And for viewers who tuned into the 78th annual Emmy Awards on Monday night, Swift had a big surprise for them, as well.

Emmy Producers Confirm Taylor Swift Dropped Major Clues About What’s Next for the Singer

Swift’s friend, Mariska Hargitay, this year’s Emmys host, and the 14-time Grammy winner appeared in a pre-taped sketch during the ceremony. They spoofed Hargitay’s long-running series, “Law & Order: SVU,” with the team trying to figure out if Swift is attending the Emmys.

The “Opalite” singer enters the scene as a rookie investigator and offers, “I think what we’re gonna be looking for is hiding in plain sight,” before looking straight into the camera and adding, “Saccharide, Ares, from the vineyard, north or south.”

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While the parody made fun of Swifties for believing everything is an Easter egg — Emmy producers Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay confirmed the pop star indeed dropped some serious clues.

“Taylor loved the script and she had some thoughts and we worked that in,” Collins revealed after the Emmys, per Variety. As for the pop star’s personal notes, “The Easter eggs,” Collins answered. Rouzan-Clay added, “She wanted them to be really official. And correct.”

Fan guesses on social media include a possible “Saturday Night Live” appearance, the release of her self-titled debut album (Taylor’s Version), or hints at new song names.

It was also Swift’s idea to include her cat, Olivia Benson, named after Hargitay’s iconic character. “That was, last minute, Taylor’s idea,” Collins said. “The night before, she was like, ‘What if I put the cat in the scene?’ And we were like, that would be awesome. So we did it. And the cat delivered!”

Producers Kept Taylor Swift’s Surprise Cameo Under Wraps Until the Chiefs-Broncos Game/Emmys Show

Swift, of course, had no plans to attend this year’s Emmys with Kelce’s first game of the season on September 14. While Swift racked up five Emmy nominations for “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show,” those awards were handed out last week, and her team went home empty-handed.

The “Opalite” singer quietly filmed the sketch with the “SVU” cast in New York City in August, and everyone involved kept it a secret until the clip aired live at the Emmys.

“And this was Mariska’s friend, so we made a promise to Taylor that we would keep it under wraps,” Collins said. “When you make a promise to Captain Benson, you keep it. We don’t want to go to awards show jail.”