Taylor Swift Faces New Ed Sheeran Conflict Days Before Travis Kelce’s NFL Opener

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have been friends and musical collaborators for nearly 15 years. But according to a new report by an entertainment industry insider, Swift now finds herself in a conflict with Sheeran over a widespread controversy caused by on-stage remarks by an opening act performer at one of Sheeran’s recent concerts.

Neither Swift nor Sheeran has publicly addressed a change in their relationship, and the report from entertainment-industry insider Rob Shuter includes the qualifier that the long friendship is not necessarily finished. Still, the source quoted by Shuter stated that Swift “wants no part of this,” adding, “This isn’t Taylor turning against Ed. It’s Taylor protecting Taylor,” according to the report by Shuter published on Monday.

Sheeran’s Opening Act Sparks Controversy

Sheeran’s Loop Tour played MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sept. 4 and 5, with American rapper Macklemore opening both nights. During the sets, Macklemore led chants of “Free Palestine” and used stadium video boards to display images of the Gaza war.

He also addressed Jewish fans directly on Saturday, claiming he was not criticizing Jewish people generally but that his remarks were directed at the country of Israel. Video from both concerts documented the remarks.

The Israeli-American Council subsequently urged Sheeran’s camp to remove Macklemore from the remaining tour dates, claiming the opening-act slot had become a vehicle for one-sided political messaging. Sheeran has not issued a public response, and Swift had not taken a public stance on the controversy.

Swift and Sheeran go back to 2012, when he opened Red Tour dates. The pair have collaborated on “Everything Has Changed” and “End Game.”

Sheeran also attended Swift’s July 3 wedding to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden — an event officiated by Adam Sandler, with Austin Swift as man of honor and Jason Kelce as best man. The closely guarded MSG ceremony drew hundreds of guests, featured custom Christian Dior Haute Couture looks and produced remarkably few inside photos.

Kelce’s Week 1 Readiness Questioned

Kelce reported to Chiefs camp July 29, less than four weeks after the wedding, and Andy Reid quickly dismissed online chatter that the 36-year-old tight end had returned out of shape.

“He came back in good shape,” Reid said. “Everybody thought he was going to come back with this ‘dad bod’ that I heard about. I’m going, ‘This guy looks the same as he’s always looked.’ Everything is tight, man. He’s out here. He’s running. He’s competing. Pat [Mahomes] trusts him like crazy,” as quoted by CBS Sports.

But Kelce skipped the Chiefs’ annual kickoff luncheon Sept. 1, his first absence from that event, because he was “under the weather,” according to Chiefs radio voice Mitch Holthus. No injury was reported.

He then made time Saturday, however, for Cincinnati’s home opener, where he and brother Jason Kelce reunited with former Chiefs safety Bryan Cook.

The Denver Broncos visit Arrowhead on Monday night, Sept. 14, after ending Kansas City’s nine-season AFC West title streak last year.

Whether Swift will attend the Chiefs’ opener to watch Kelce play for the first time since the couple was married remains in question. She has often attended Chiefs home games, but the Emmys air the same night. However, Swift, though receiving five nominations tied to her Eras Tour concert film, was shut out from any awards at the first stage of the Emmy ceremony on Sept. 5.

Whether Swift will attend the televised Emmy ceremony on Sept. 14, directly conflicting with the Chiefs opener on Monday Night Football, remains a mystery.