Taylor Swift Skips Chiefs Game as Travis Kelce’s Injury Raises New Concerns

Taylor Swift was absent from the Kansas City Chiefs‘ game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 15, as her husband, Travis Kelce, briefly left the game with an ankle injury.

The Chiefs tight end suffered the injury on his first reception of the game when Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams tackled him following a 23-yard catch-and-run.

The Chiefs initially listed Kelce as questionable to return, but he reentered the game with 7:05 remaining in the second quarter.

Travis Kelce Returns After Ankle Injury Against Atlanta Falcons

Kelce’s injury occurred during Kansas City’s opening offensive possession.

After catching a pass from Patrick Mahomes, Kelce gained 23 yards before Hellams brought him down. The defender appeared to pull and roll onto Kelce’s ankle as he completed the tackle.

Kelce appeared upset after Hellams rolled onto his ankle during the tackle. The 37-year-old got up slowly and limped toward the sideline before eventually heading to the locker room with members of Kansas City’s training staff.

He did not return during the remainder of the Chiefs’ opening drive, which ended with Mahomes throwing a touchdown pass to running back Emmett Johnson.

That catch extended his streak to 200 consecutive games with at least one reception.

Taylor Swift Has Avoided Chiefs Road Games This Season

Swift’s absence in Atlanta follows her attendance pattern throughout the 2026 NFL season.

Since officially becoming Mrs. Kelce, Swift has been a constant presence in his suite at Arrowhead Stadium, but has not been spotted at the team’s road games.

She also skipped every Chiefs away game last season, with security concerns reportedly contributing to her decision.

Swift has taken a more private approach to attending games in Kansas City, frequently entering the stadium without being photographed.

She has also appeared less frequently during television broadcasts than she did during Kelce’s 2023 and 2024 seasons.

A source previously told Us Weekly that Swift and Kelce had decided to keep more of their relationship out of the public eye.

“Taylor and Travis have learned that so much attention on their relationship is not the best thing,” the insider said in April 2025.

During an October interview with Scott Mills on “BBC Radio 2,” Swift joked about her ability to avoid photographers.

“Just put me in a garbage can, roll me, I don’t care. Honestly, I can fit in like, a purse,” she said while discussing how she enters and exits buildings without being seen.

“Sometimes I just can’t deal with it [the paparazzi and attention] and in those times, I won’t deal with it. I’m just digging tunnels under every building I go into, airlifting in through the skylight.”

Swift is also scheduled to return to the CMA Awards stage in Nashville on Wednesday, November 18, for the first time in 13 years.