Taylor Swift’s Next Career Move Comes Into Focus as Details Emerge About Her Life as Mrs. Kelce

Taylor Swift is reportedly planning her next career moves as she settles into married life with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The 36-year-old singer has been writing new music and reportedly has enough material for two albums. She also has her sights set on earning her first Academy Award, according to a November 2026 Daily Mail report.

An insider told the outlet that Swift has been balancing her career with supporting Kelce, 37, during the NFL season.

“Taylor has been finding the balance between work and married life, but she has told friends that she loves being Mrs. Kelce and loves saying she is a married woman. She has found the one,” the source said.

The couple married in July 2026 after announcing their engagement in August 2025. They began dating in 2023, while Swift was in the middle of her record-breaking “Eras Tour.”

The ‘Blank Space’ Singer Reportedly Has Enough New Music for Two Albums

Although Swift has spent much of the football season supporting Kelce, she has continued working on new music.

According to the Daily Mail, the singer has been writing songs and already has enough material to fill two albums. The insider also shared details about her songwriting process.

“Taylor takes notes, hums new melodies and reads a lot of books for inspiration,” the source said.

Swift has also reportedly been spending time with fellow musicians Este Haim and Selena Gomez. The insider identified Carly Simon and Stevie Nicks as two of the singer’s mentors.

The report did not provide a release date for either potential album or indicate whether Swift has finalized plans to record and release the material.

Swift’s most recent career ambitions reportedly extend beyond music releases, however.

Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Eyeing Her First Academy Award

The Daily Mail also reported that Swift hopes to earn her first Academy Award for her song “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which is associated with the animated film “Toy Story 5.”

The singer has won 14 Grammy Awards throughout her career but has yet to receive an Oscar nomination.

An Academy Award nomination would mark a new milestone for Swift, who has previously contributed original music to films.

Her song “Carolina,” from the 2022 film “Where the Crawdads Sing,” received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song. She also wrote “Beautiful Ghosts” with Andrew Lloyd Webber for the 2019 film adaptation of “Cats.”

Swift has not publicly announced an Academy Awards campaign for “I Knew It, I Knew You.”

Swift Has Adjusted Her Routine to Support Travis Kelce During Chiefs Season

While Swift continues working on her career, the insider said she has changed her daily routine to accommodate Kelce’s football schedule.

“When she is with Travis, she does everything to support him because he is working so hard on football,” the source told the Daily Mail.

The couple reportedly spends time working out together and has adjusted their meals to support Kelce’s training.

“They work out a ton together,” the insider said. “They love to lift weights and stay strong, and they stick to a lean diet. There is a lot of protein in their meals.”

Swift has also reportedly cut back on baking sweets, although she occasionally prepares Kelce’s favorite French toast.

During an August 2025 appearance on Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, Swift revealed that they were “very deep in a sourdough obsession.”

The insider said Swift understands the demands of Kelce’s schedule as he continues his NFL career.

“She accepts that Travis has to commit so much time to the Chiefs,” the source said.

“She never complains because football is his passion. He has been in practice since August, so he has been hyper-focused for a long time.”

Kelce’s future in the NFL has been a subject of discussion as he plays his 14th season with Kansas City.

For now, Swift reportedly continues traveling between the couple’s homes while maintaining her professional commitments.

“Taylor doesn’t mind all the traveling she does for her career and for Travis’ career,” the insider said. “She hops between their homes and has a great team around her.”