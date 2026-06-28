Taylor Swift Gets Booed During Surprise Appearance Before Wedding

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, will soon be husband and wife.

All signs point toward Swift and Kelce’s reception taking place at Madison Square Garden on July 3. However, the famous couple is rumored to have a more intimate ceremony and rehearsal dinner the night before the massive party.

According to Page Six, Stevie Knicks and Tim McGraw are set to perform for the blowout reception for over 1,000 guests. Country stars Kenny Chesney, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, and members of Little Big Town and Sugarland are also rumored to attend.

While Swift remains close to her Nashville roots, she threw an intimate VIP party during CMA fest earlier this month, she didn’t exactly get a warm reception on June 27.

Taylor Swift Got Booed During Her Video Message Tribute During Alan Jackson’s Final Concert

Swift, along with multiple other famous singers, help paid tribute to Alan Jackson during the final concert of his tour at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday night.

Those who performed tributes in person included Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson, and Lee Ann Womack, USA Today reported. Like Swift, numerous stars like Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, and Zac Brown, sent in video messages.

However, fans were not thrilled to see 14-time Grammy winner. “As Swift’s face flashed on the screen, valiant roar of boos drowned out the beginning of her message,” the outlet confirmed. “All that could be heard was: ‘I appreciate you so much for the ways that you have just treated me and the other artists and writers with such support and encouragement over the years. And I am so excited for your show.'”

One fan posted on Instagram, “The booing is absolutely ridiculous and uncalled for! So sick of hearing how much people hate her for no reason.”

Taylor Swift Recorded the Message Amid Her Performance at Tight End University

Based on the necklace Swift wears in her video message for Jackson, she recorded the tribute in Nashville before or after performing at Tight End University, a summit co-founded by Kelce.

Swift jumped on stage for a surprise performance during the “Tight Ends & Friends” charity concert last week. The pop star performed Kittle’s favorite song, “Love Story,” alongside country singer Lainey Wilson. Last year, she surprised the crowd by singing “Shake It Off.”

Fans can expect Kittle and his wife, Claire Kittle, at Swift and Kelce’s wedding. While Kittle didn’t reveal any detatils about the big da, “I’m wearing a blue suit, so that’s all I’ve got.”