Photos From Taylor Swift’s Private Party Emerge Before Wedding

The countdown is officially on for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding day. While neither Kelce nor Swift have confirmed nor denied rumors, all signs point toward Swift and Kelce’s reception taking place at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, can’t wait for Swift to officially become his daughter-in-law. “I am super excited,” he told FOX 29 Philadelphia on June 24. “She is a sweetheart.”

“That is truly the girl next door,” he added. “Just like Kylie [Kelce, Jason Kelce’s wife].”

The pop star and Kelce are rumored to have a more private ceremony at a different location before the grand reception. While many couples keep a low profile leading up to their big day, Kelce and Swift have been anything but.

The 11-time Pro Bowler enjoyed his bachelor party in Los Angeles and San Diego. He popped up at numerous high-profile events, including hosting Tight End University in Nashville, where Swift made a surprise appearance and performed “Love Story” for the charity concert.

Turns out, TE University marked Swift’s second trip to Nashville this month.

Taylor Swift Hosted a Private Party Before the CMAs

DeuxMoi got a tip that Swift was in Nashville without Kelce during the 2026 CMA Fest, which took place between June 4 and June 7. At the time, Kelce was in Kansas City for mandatory minicamp.

The report claimed she “hosted VIPs at her Mom’s house for snacks and chats. Lots of NDAs involved but it was a good time!”

Photos started emerging from the private party on June 26. Swift looked gorgeous in a red dress while posing with Jeannie Sullivan Garrett, who runs Music Content and Promotion for NAM/Pop/Country Lead, per her LinkedIn profile.

Karen West Eagle of “Eagle Morning with Steve & Karen” also shared a photo with Swift on her Instagram Stories and joked, “POV: You get one shot and forget to take your glasses off yer head.”

Back in 2011, Swift purchased a $2.5 million, six-acre Nashville home for her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, per Architectural Digest. The four-bedroom home includes a guest house and an outdoor pool.

Taylor Swift Made a Surprising Amount of Public Appearance in June

The “Life of a Showgirl” singer had one of the busiest weeks of the year in early June. Swift made a surprise appearance at the “Toy Story 5” premiere in Los Angeles on June 9, where she performed her new single for the movie, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” and a duet with Randy Newman.

The following day, she sat courtside at Madison Square Garden for Game 4 of the NBA Finals with Alana Haim, Este Haim, and Mariska Hargitay.

One night after catching the Knicks‘ biggest comeback win in playoff history, Swift attended the Songwriter Hall of Fame ceremony, where she became the youngest female inductee at age 36. Kelce jetted to New York City from Kansas City to be by her side for the star-studded ceremony.