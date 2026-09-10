Taylor Swift Makes Personal Announcement Before Chiefs-Broncos Game

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce enters the 2026 NFL season as a newlywed after tying the knot with Taylor Swift this summer.

Fans hope to see Swift at Arrowhead when the Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. The pop star may keep an extremely low profile, but she’s expected to attend the primetime AFC showdown in Week 1.

While the famous couple manages two very difficult work schedules, and Swift has traveled from London to Los Angeles this summer, “Travis’ Leawood [Kansas] home is his and Taylor’s primary residence and a big home base for them especially while he’s still playing for the Chiefs,” a source told Page Six.

“He bought the place a few years back. But that doesn’t mean Kansas City will always be their primary home,” the source noted. “Where they’re based is going to change depending on what they both have going on.”

While Swift is no longer on tour, she is still incredibly busy. And just a few days before the Broncos-Chiefs game, she confirmed her next major public appearance.

Taylor Swift Confirms She’ll Attend the 2026 Country Music Awards

A month before Swift and Kelce tied the knot, the 14-time Grammy winner released the new song, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” for the “Toy Story 5” soundtrack. The song continues to dominate the charts, marking her first No. 1 country music hit in 13 years.

“I Knew It, I Knew You” also earned Swift a Country Music Award nomination for Single of the Year, her first nod in four years. Swift last won a CMA Award for “Better Man” in 2017, taking home the trophy for Song of the Year.

The 60th annual CMAs take place on Nov. 18 and Swift confirmed that she’ll be there. “LOOKS LIKE I HAVEN’T YEED MY LAST HAW THANK YOU CMA!!!” Swift posted on her Instagram Stories. “See you there No. 18” with a cowboy hat emoji.

The awards ceremony takes place on Wednesday and doesn’t conflict with the Chiefs’ schedule. Kansas City travels to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 on November 15 before hosting the Arizona Cardinals on November 22 in Week 11.

Tom Hanks, ‘Toy Story 5’ Cast, Didn’t Even Know Taylor Swift Wrote a Song for the Movie

In an interview with ET, Tom Hanks, who voices Woody in the “Toy Story” franchise, revealed that Swift’s new song came as a surprise to the movie’s cast. “ Top secret ,” Hanks said. “They didn’t even utter the words ‘Taylor Swift’ to us.

For Swift, she’s thrilled to be a part of the franchise with “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which is already earning Oscar buzz. She wrote in part on Instagram, “Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time. Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond.”