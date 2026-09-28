Fans in Disbelief Over NFL Star Cameos in Taylor Swift’s New Music Video

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce could not join his wife, Taylor Swift, at the 2026 Video Music Awards this year. The Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins 24-10 at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 27, before traveling back to Kansas City with his team.

At the same time, Swift made a stunning entrance at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. During the ceremony, Dakota Johnson presented Swift with the first-ever Artist Director Honors, making her the most-awarded artist in VMA history.

The 36-year-old pop star dedicated the award to her fans. When Swift took the stage again after winning Video of the Year for “The Fate of Ophelia,” she dedicated the award to the “ultimate showgirl” — the late Dolly Parton.

Swift also premiered the new music video for her latest single, “Patient Zero.” While fans knew the video starred Johnson and Colin Farrell, the NFL-related cameos took fans by surprise.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford, His Wife Kelly Stafford, Along With Erin Andrews’ Husband and More Appear in Taylor Swift’s Music Video

Throughout Kelce and Swift’s three-year relationship, their respective friend groups have become one. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was playing against the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football amid the premiere, appeared in “Patient Zero.”

Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, also makes a cameo. Fox Sports analyst Erin Andrews’ husband, Jarret Stoll, appears in the music video, as does fellow NFL reporter Charissa Thompson’s longtime boyfriend, Steve Cundari, in the ballroom scene. Swift and Kelce went on vacation with Andrews, Stoll, Thompson, and Cundari at the exclusive Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana, last year.

Everyone in the music video attended the couple’s star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden this summer. One fan posted on X, “Matthew and Kelly Stafford were in the Patient Zero video!!! I thought I was seeing things because I have the game on too. 😆🤣 My worlds colliding. I love it.” An X user added, “And Steve Cundari – Charissa Thompson’s partner! Hilarious and amazing.”

One woman wrote, “LMAO MATTHEW STAFFORD CAMEO IN A TAYLOR SWIFT MUSIC VIDEO WHAT IS LIFE.” Another person gushed, “Matthew Stafford in a Taylor Swift music video is honestly such a wild intersection of my interests that I never even considered to be possible. Like that’s not my team but that is my city’s QB. So I guess close enough.”

Taylor Swift Shared a Heartfelt Message About Her New Music Video

After the new video premiered, Swift shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot. She wrote in part, “With the Patient Zero video, I got to explore the cinematic and literary genres I love so much. I wanted to incorporate elements of gothic ghost stories, true crime, psychological thrillers all in a setting I hadn’t really shot in much.

“The house was a metaphor for the coldness of a relationship that’s faded and atrophied. Thank you to @ethantobman for your insightful production design, and bringing that feeling to life. My editor @chancler has outdone himself. And lastly, thank you to the @vmas for giving us a World Premiere at the place where celebrating music videos became a thing. And so much love for you guys, always.”

“Patient Zero” is from Swift’s new EP, “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore,” released on September 25. The EP also includes a song dedicated to Kelce entitled “Cleveland!”