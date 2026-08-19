Taylor Swift News Conflicts With Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Schedule

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is preparing to enter what seems to be his 14th and final season in the NFL.

Kelce, however, is taking things one day at a time. “I’ve still got a lot of love for this game,” Kelce told reporters last week. “I want to go out there and prove to myself that I can play at a better level than I did last year.

“That’s probably the biggest thing for me, is making sure I’m accountable to the guys in this [locker] room and every single play that I’m out there.”

Cheering on Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium, his wife, Taylor Swift. The 11-time Pro Bowler and Swift tied the knot at Madison Square Garden in front of over 1,000 guests on July 3. Fans hope to see Swift at as many Chiefs games as possible this season.

However, there’s already one matchup where Swift may be absent.

Taylor Swift Earned 9 VMA Nominations, Ceremony Is Same Day as Chiefs-Dolphins Matchup

MTV’s Video Music Awards announced this year’s nominations on August 18. Swift racked up nine nominations following the massive success of “The Life of a Showgirl,” second only to Madonna, who earned 11 nods.

While Swift did not attend last year’s VMAs, that marked the first time she’s skipped the event since 2021. With nine nominations — she’s just one win away from becoming the most-awarded artist in VMA history — there’s a good chance she’ll attend this year. Swift is tied with Beyoncé with 30 wins.

This year’s ceremony will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, September 27, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Kelce and the Chiefs are on the road that day, taking on the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium at 1 p.m ET. Even with a private jet, it would be extremely difficult to watch Kelce’s game, fly to the opposite coast, and be ready to hit the red carpet at the Peacock Theater before the ceremony starts.

At the same time, Swift may not have plans to attend the Week 3 matchup, as she hasn’t attended a road game since the 2024 season. However, with this season possibly being Kelce’s swan song, she could make an exception.

Taylor Swift Gave Travis Kelce a Shout Out During the 2024 VMAs

Kelce and the 14-time Grammy winner started dating in August 2023, not long after his Eras Tour shoutout on “New Heights” went viral. During the 2024 VMAs in September, Swift first acknowledged her relationship with the Chiefs star publicly while accepting the Video of the Year award for the song, “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone.

Swift said, “This video seems very sad when you watch it, but it was actually the most fun video to make,” noting how she could “always just hear someone cheering, like, ‘Whoo!’ from across the studio where we’re shooting it. And that one person was my boyfriend, Travis.”

“Everything this man touches turns to happiness, fun, and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot.”