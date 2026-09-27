Taylor Swift’s Status for Attending Chiefs-Dolphins Game Amid VMAs Revealed

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is off to a strong start this season. Proving age his just a number with his 37th birthday around the corner, he’s recorded 12 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown during the team’s 2-0 run.

While Kelce makes NFL history on the field, his wife, Taylor Swift, is also experiencing record-breaking success. After dropping Easter egg clues during her pre-taped Emmys appearance earlier this month, she dropped a four-song EP, “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore,” on September 25.

The new single, “Patient Zero,” earned Spotify’s biggest 2026 single-day total streams for a female artist. And that’s not all. The pop star revealed on CBS Morning that she’ll debut the new music video for the hit song at MTV’s Video Music Awards on Sunday — the same day as the Chiefs-Dolphins game in Week 3.

Therefore, fans are dying to know — is Swift attending Kelce’s game in Miami, or is she planning to attend the VMAs in Los Angeles?

Taylor Swift ‘Is Expected’ to Attend the VMAs: Report

No formal announcement has been made, but all signs point toward the singer heading to Peacock Theater instead of Hard Rock Stadium on September 27. She teamed up with MTV to celebrate the release of “Patient Zero” and “is expected to be at the Peacock Theater” in Los Angeles on Sunday night, per Page Six.

The VMAs pulled out all the stops for Swift. After she racked up 11 nominations, CBS and MTV announced that Swift will receive their first-ever Artist Director Honors.

The award goes to artists “whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling,” and “celebrates a sustained and influential body of work from artists who have pushed creative boundaries and developed a clear directorial voice.”

A source told Page Six, “The timing made sense with the release. She really wanted to be there and the network wanted to figure out a moment in the show that was special to her where she wasn’t just in the background so MTV made this moment happen.”

The 36-year-old songwriter is one win away from becoming the most-awarded artist in VMA history. She’s currently tied with Beyoncé with 30 VMA Awards. However, with this key award, the “Patient Zero” singer will officially usurp the title as the most-awarded VMA artist in history.

While Swift did not attend last year’s VMAs, that marked the first time she’s skipped the event since 2021. With the VMAs and the Chiefs game on opposite coasts, Swift is unlikely to be at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. Swift also has not attended a Chiefs road game since the 2024 season.

Travis Kelce Is Featured in the Lyric Video for Song, ‘Cleveland!’

The 14-time Grammy winner shared the inspiration behind her surprise EP last week. She wrote, “About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mind… You gave The Life of a Showgirl the biggest first week for an album in history.

“I took a trip to Sweden to celebrate with Max and Shellback, my two collaborators on this album. Really we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs. I hope you love them, because they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made.”

The song, “Cleveland!” is an ode to her husband’s hometown. She surprised fans by featuring personal video of their trip to The Heights from 2025 in the lyric video on YouTube.