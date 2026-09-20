Taylor Swift’s Status for Attending Colts-Chiefs Game Revealed

The Kansas City Chiefs are back in primetime when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football in Week 2.

After their 31-10 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 1, the Chiefs are excited to keep the momentum going. Fans hope to see Taylor Swift, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s wife, back at Arrowhead Stadium for the matchup. The 36-year-old pop star sat with Tom Cruise and Jerrod Carmichael for the Chiefs’ season opener.

ESPN host and Kelce’s older brother, Jason Kelce, made his way into the suite, as did Pat McAfee. And what is it like in the most-coveted player’s box at Arrowhead? McAfee gushed over the singer being “so kind” and “hospitable.”

Swift’s mother, Andrea Swift, “brought sugar-coated bacon strips… candied bacon,” McAfee gushed on his eponymous show.

Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, and Swift’s father, Scott Swift, were also there. “It was… that was the most into-it suite we’ve ever been in,” McAfee continued. “Everybody in there was all in, and then [Travis] had that [59]-yard catch. We were in there for that. Oh my God. That was like what being a football fan was like… because I don’t know how much she was into football.”

The truth is, She’s all in,” he said. “Every snap.”

So, will viewers see Swift at Arrowhead Stadium on September 20?

All Signs Point Toward Taylor Swift Attending the Colts-Chiefs Game

Swift appears to be a lock to attend Kelce’s Week 2 game at Arrowhead Stadium. While the “Opalite” singer kept a low profile during matchups last season, she looked at ease back in the spotlight during the Broncos-Chiefs game.

With the Colts visiting the Chiefs at home, Swift’s presence is even more expected as her security team has a working system in place at Arrowhead Stadium.

Page Six reported in 2024 that Swift no longer attended away games due to security concerns. “She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately, and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance,” a source told the outlet.

Taylor Swift May Skip the Chiefs-Dolphins Game Next Week to Attend the VMAs

Swift scored 11 nominations at MTV’s Video Music Awards this year and she has a chance to make history as the most-awarded artist in VMA history. She’s tied with Beyoncé with 30 wins

Therefore, it seems like Swift attends the 2026 VMAs, which airs live in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 27, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee has also been teasing fans with Easter Eggs, and the VMAs could be the perfect platform to make an announcement.

As for Kelce and the Chiefs, they are on the road in Week 3, taking on the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium at 1 p.m ET.

Even with a private jet, it would be extremely difficult to watch Kelce’s game, fly to the opposite coast, and be ready to hit the red carpet at the Peacock Theater before the ceremony starts.