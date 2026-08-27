Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Facing Their First Big Change Since Getting Married

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are settling into married life, but their day-to-day routine looks very different from what it did before their July 3 wedding.

The couple spent much of the months leading up to their Madison Square Garden ceremony together. Now, Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 36, have returned their attention to their respective careers as they figure out a new routine as husband and wife.

“Taylor and Travis spent so much time together in the months leading up to the wedding, and they were pretty much inseparable,” a source told Page Six. “Now they’re settling into this new rhythm as a married couple and really enjoying what that feels like.”

According to the source, the excitement surrounding their new titles hasn’t worn off nearly two months after they exchanged vows.

“They both still light up when they refer to each other as husband and wife, and there’s something really exciting and special about that for them,” the insider said.

“They’re just incredibly happy to be in this next chapter together and are enjoying figuring out what their new normal looks like.”

Taylor Swift Is Writing New Music as Travis Kelce Focuses on Chiefs Season

Part of that “new normal” means spending more time focused on work.

Kelce has spent much of the summer preparing for his 14th NFL season. After completing training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, the Kansas City Chiefs returned to their Kansas City facility to continue preparing for the upcoming season.

“Travis is completely dialed in on this NFL season right now,” the Page Six source said. “He’s focused on football, his team and having the best season he possibly can.”

Kelce has other career opportunities waiting beyond football, according to the insider.

“He’s been in talks with different networks and studios over the last few years about various projects, and there are definitely opportunities there for him when the time comes, but none of that is his priority right now,” the source said.

Swift has also returned to work, but her focus is back on music.

“Taylor has been pouring herself into writing new music and is incredibly inspired creatively,” the insider said. “Songwriting has been her main focus, and she’s really excited about what’s taking shape.”

The change means the newlyweds don’t have the same amount of uninterrupted time together that they enjoyed ahead of their wedding.

“Their schedules look very different now than they did in the months leading up to the wedding, but they’re really enjoying finding their rhythm as a married couple,” the source said.

Travis Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ Makes Taylor Swift’s Family Status Clear

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While Kelce has been concentrating on football, “New Heights,” the podcast he hosts with older brother Jason Kelce, has been on hiatus.

Regular episodes are scheduled to return on September 2. However, the “New Heights” YouTube channel has remained active during the break by releasing compilation episodes.

The brothers have dropped collections including “Best NFL Stories,” “Best NFL Coaching Stories,” “Funniest SNL Stories” and “The Best of Kylie.”

Another compilation released during the hiatus carried a particularly fitting title following Kelce’s wedding: “Best of the Kelce Family.”

Swift was included in the episode, publicly placing Kelce’s new wife among the family members celebrated by the podcast.

The move comes after Kelce offered one of his few public comments about the wedding while speaking to reporters at Chiefs training camp.

“It was a fun offseason, man,” Kelce said on August 12. “Wedding was the best night of my life, and I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us.”

Kelce called the celebration “a crazy night” filled with “a lot of celebration” before quickly making clear where his attention had shifted.

“Football, baby,” he said.