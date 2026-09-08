Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Body Language Has Changed Since Wedding, Expert Says

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out for a newlywed date night in New York City over the weekend, and a behavioral analyst believes their public dynamic has noticeably changed since they got married.

Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 36, dined at Ambassadors Clubhouse New York in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood on Sunday, Sept. 6.

The couple married two months earlier on July 3 at Madison Square Garden. During their latest outing, behavioral analyst Darren Stanton told Covers that Kelce appeared particularly attentive to Swift and their surroundings.

Stanton also said the couple now appears more settled than during the early stages of their relationship.

Travis Kelce Appeared ‘Protective’ of Taylor Swift During NYC Date

Stanton pointed to several gestures from Kelce during the outing, including the way he positioned his body toward Swift.

“Not only is Travis her husband and partner, in this situation, he has got a lot of awareness of his surroundings,” Stanton told Covers. “He has got his torso pointed towards Taylor, which is a protection gesture. He is very cautious and his eyes are looking around. It’s almost a primal instinct. At that moment, he looks very hypervigilant.”

The analyst also noted another photograph in which Kelce held Swift’s hand while she looked downward.

“In another photo, Travis is holding her hand. Taylor isn’t waving to cameras and is looking down, and her shoulders are up,” Stanton said. “Travis isn’t smiling and looks quite serious. He seems very conscious of making sure that his wife is feeling okay.”

Stanton suggested the couple may simply want more privacy now that they are married.

“They are a very high-profile couple, and I think they want some downtime for themselves,” he said. “Travis has taken on a lot of responsibility since he got with Taylor. It’s clear that he loves her deeply and that is reciprocated.”

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Show ‘More Stable’ Newlywed Dynamic

Stanton said the biggest change is that Swift and Kelce no longer appear as animated around cameras as they did earlier in their relationship.

“Since they’ve got married, they’ve moved on from being a showbiz couple that are constantly on show and being on their best behaviour,” he said. “The main difference is that they are not so eager to be the life and soul of the party and get papped by the cameras. They’ve reached a point in their marriage where they want to go out for a regular, chilled dinner.”

He added that the shift appears positive.

“The body language doesn’t have the same degree of animation,” Stanton said. “Initially when they first got together, they were playing up to the cameras. Now they are husband and wife, in a positive sense, they have become more stable and don’t have to perform for the paparazzi.”

Stanton added, “They seem very comfortable as people in their relationship. Taylor and Travis gel together as one person.”

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Enjoy Dinner Before Chiefs Season Opener

People reported that Swift and Kelce dined with two men in the restaurant’s lower-ground main dining room and ordered “a variety of classics from the menu.”

The Northern Indian restaurant features Punjabi dishes and draws inspiration from the region’s “party mansions,” according to its website.

“Swift was wearing a long gold and brown silk halter dress with Kelce sporting chinos, a short sleeve top, and checkered [sneakers],” a source told People.

The outing comes shortly before Kelce begins his 14th NFL season with the Chiefs.

Kansas City opens its regular season against the Denver Broncos on Monday, Sept. 14. The 2026 campaign could potentially be Kelce’s final NFL season.