Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Latest Move Adds to an Already Massive Portfolio

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has made another major real estate move, adding a historic lakefront estate in his home state of Ohio to the extensive collection of properties owned by him and his wife, Taylor Swift.

Kelce purchased the $5.35 million property in Bratenahl, a village just outside Cleveland, in March, according to The Wall Street Journal. The move brings the Cleveland Heights native back to Northeast Ohio while giving the couple another large private residence.

The purchase follows years of real estate moves for both Kelce and Swift. Kelce previously bought homes in two Kansas City-area neighborhoods, while Swift has assembled a portfolio spanning Nashville, New York City, Rhode Island and California.

Travis Kelce’s $5.35 Million Ohio Estate Comes With Lake Erie Views

Kelce’s latest acquisition is known as Moyenage, a more than 21,000-square-foot Elizabethan Tudor-style mansion overlooking Lake Erie.

Built in 1904 for iron and steel manufacturer Jay Morse, the home sits on approximately 3.5 acres and includes eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. According to FreshWater Cleveland, the property underwent a yearlong restoration before Kelce purchased it.

The former ballroom now functions as a game room and home theater. The lower level features a billiards room, poker area, bar, wine cellar and sauna, while the outdoor space includes a heated swimming pool, stone terrace and bluestone patio overlooking the lake.

A former gatehouse has also been transformed into a two-bedroom guest cottage.

A Northeast Ohio renovation company purchased the estate for $1.95 million in 2023 before completing the restoration. The property was later listed for $6.99 million and reduced to $5.99 million before Kelce acquired it for $5.35 million.

The purchase is especially notable because Kelce grew up in the Cleveland area before attending the University of Cincinnati and eventually building his NFL career with the Chiefs.

Travis Kelce’s Leawood Mansion Became Part of His Taylor Swift Love Story

Kelce’s Ohio estate joins the $6 million mansion he purchased in Leawood, Kansas, as his relationship with Swift attracted increasing attention.

The approximately 17,000-square-foot French Regency-inspired residence sits on 3.5 acres at the end of a cul-de-sac. It includes six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a two-level movie theater, wine cellar, and club room.

The property also features a gym and sauna, tennis and pickleball courts, a miniature golf course, a swimming pool, a hot tub, and a waterfall.

The Leawood mansion later became part of Kelce and Swift’s relationship history.

Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, told News 5’s John Kosich that Travis proposed to Swift at his home roughly two weeks before the couple publicly announced their engagement in August 2025.

Before moving to Leawood, Kelce purchased a roughly 10,000-square-foot home in Kansas City’s Briarcliff West neighborhood for $995,000 in 2019, according to Realtor.com.

That seven-bedroom, five-bathroom property includes an in-home gym, wine cellar and built-in bar, along with a pool and gazebo outside. It remains unclear whether Kelce still owns the residence.

Taylor Swift Built an Extensive Real Estate Portfolio Before Marrying Kelce

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Swift entered the real estate market years before her relationship with Kelce, according to a profile in Elle Decor.

She bought a 3,240-square-foot condo in Nashville’s Adelicia building in 2009, when she was 20. She expanded her Nashville holdings in 2011 with the $2.5 million Northumberland Estate, a Greek Revival property with a 5,600-square-foot main house and separate 2,000-square-foot guesthouse.

Swift later built a significant presence in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood. In 2014, she purchased two neighboring penthouses at 155 Franklin Street and combined them into a large duplex. Three years later, she added a townhouse next door, and in 2018, she paid $9.75 million for another 3,500-square-foot unit in the same building.

Her holdings also include the historic Samuel Goldwyn Estate in Beverly Hills and her well-known Rhode Island home.

The approximately 12,000-square-foot Rhode Island property contains seven bedrooms, eight fireplaces, a swimming pool and expansive shoreline views. Building permits showed Swift launched a $1.7 million expansion project on the residence, including a new bedroom suite, additional bathrooms, and kitchen renovations.