Photo of Taylor Swift With Travis Kelce’s Lombardi Trophy Turns Heads

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his wife, Taylor Swift, are one of the most successful power couples in America.

Swift, who celebrates the 20th anniversary of the release of her self-titled debut album on October 24, is a record-breaking icon in the music industry. After releasing her latest EP, “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore,” Swift earned her 16th No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Patient Zero.”

The 14-time Grammy winner became the youngest woman inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame earlier this year. As for Kelce, he will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer once he becomes eligible after retirement.

At age 37, the three-time Super Bowl MVP continues to break NFL records nearly every week. When the Chiefs take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football, he can surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez (15,413 receiving yards) for the most receiving yards by a tight end, including the postseason, in NFL history.

One can only imagine what the trophy room looks like in the couple’s home — until now.

Taylor Swift Poses With a Grammy & Lombardi Trophy in a Never-Before-Seen Photo

SiriusXM Hits 1 host and program director Mikey Piff shared a throwback photo from Swift’s New York City home on his Instagram Stories on Saturday. In the picture, he’s double-fisting one of the singer’s Grammys and Kelce’s Lombardi Trophy.

Of course, it’s a replica trophy. Only one official trophy, crafted by Tiffany & Co., is made each year, and it remains in the winning team’s possession.

Players, however, receive a smaller replica version of the 22-inch Lombardi Trophy following a Super Bowl victory. Either way, fans loved seeing Swift pose with Kelce’s trophy. A Swiftie posted on X, “okay now someone post a picture of her with the super bowl rings… @tkelce get on it.”

Another person wrote, “Taylor keeping a Lombardi and Grammy on the same mantle 🙂‍↕️.” One X user gushed, “the concept of taylor and travis having grammys and lombardis in all of their houses, my favourite successful married couple 🙂‍↕️.”

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Caught Backlash for Appearing to Spike the Lombardi Trophy During His Music Festival

During the inaugural Kelce Jam in 2023, the 11-time Pro Bowler stunned fans when he chugged a seltzer off the Lombardi Trophy and spiked it on stage at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that it was not the real trophy. “Yeah, it wasn’t the Tiffany one though,” Reid told Rich Eisen, per the KC Star.

“It was tin but not probably the same grade as the Tiffany one. They make those,” Reid said of the replicas. “They’re out there. Patrick (Mahomes) gave one away on our parade. So I mean, these Lombardis are floating around, man.”

“Travis does it, you know, he does it a little different,” Reid continued. “He’s a great, great kid with a huge heart. I think you know that. And he loves to have fun, but he would never spike the real one. “But give him a fake one and it’s going down, it looks like.”

This is after he drank the famous “Lombardi Luge” following the Chiefs’ 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.