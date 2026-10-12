Taylor Swift Gets Incredible News After Travis Kelce Date Night

Life is good for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Travis Kelce and his wife, Taylor Swift. Kelce and the Chiefs entered the bye week as the only undefeated AFC team, a thrilling situation for the 37-year-old star.

Kelce called the Chiefs’ 30-27 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders “the best news that I got on my birthday,” he gushed on his “New Heights” podcast.

“That was the happiness I had around my birthday. I got the win going into the bye week, and we’re 4 and 0.”

The Chiefs star also celebrated his 37th birthday with Swift. After flying to New York City, they dined at Torrisi — “one of my favorite spots,” he said.

Making his birthday even sweeter, watching in person as the Cleveland Guardians punched their ticket to the ALCS. Kelce, a minority owner of the MLB team, was at Progressive Field as the Guardians defeated the White Sox 2-0. Swift also has a lot to celebrate as she received some amazing news on Sunday.

Taylor Swift Hit Her 100th Career Week at No. 1 on the Billboard Chart

After releasing an extended four-track EP, Swift’s latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart.

“The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore,” which earned the biggest first-day pre-saves for any album on Spotify ever, continues to deliver. “The Life of a Showgirl” remained atop the Billboard 200 chart this week — marking her 100th career week at No. 1.

Billboard reporter on October 11, “Across her 15 No. 1 albums, Swift has now tallied 100 weeks in the lead, becoming only the second act to spend at least 100 weeks on top. She joins The Beatles, who have 132 weeks at No. 1. The Fab Four was last on top with the greatest hits set 1, which spent its eighth and final week atop the list dated Feb. 3, 2001.”

Swift initially claimed there would not be an extended version of “The Life of a Showgirl” when she first announced the album on “New Heights” last year. “There are no other songs coming… This is 12. There’s not a 13th, there’s not other ones coming,” she said.

However, changing her mind turned out to be an incredible decision.

Taylor Swift’s New EP Includes a Song Inspired By Travis Kelce’s Hometown

Included on “The Encore” is a song entitled “Cleveland!” Swift even included personal footage of Kelce in the lyric video, a clip taken from their trip to his hometown on July 1, 2025.

While numerous critics and fans slammed the pop song, Kelce and his family love it. “Cleveland is rocking right now!” Travis announced on “New Heights” last month. “Shout out to Tay Tay, for making that song just giving the city a little more life.”

Jason added, “Dude, that song is incredible. Kylie and I have been listening to it so much. There’s just something about it that makes you feel real good. It’s a great song.”

The other songs are “Babylon,” “Patient Zero,” and “Pink Clouding.”