Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Could Hinge on Travis Kelce’s Next Move

Taylor Swift has been linked to the Super Bowl halftime show for years, but a new report suggests Travis Kelce’s NFL future could play a role in when — or if — she decides to do it.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is entering his 14th NFL season at age 36, and retirement has become a regular topic in discussions about his career. According to a Daily Mail insider, Swift would prefer to wait until Kelce is finished playing before taking on the halftime show herself.

“If she were to also do it in the future, she would want Travis to be retired,” the insider said.

The report comes as Swift continues to support Kelce during the Chiefs season. She attended his first two games, including his season debut, where she sat with Tom Cruise. Swift also celebrated with members of their families during Kansas City’s second win and was seen pointing to her wedding ring and yelling, “That’s my husband,” after Kelce scored a touchdown.

Taylor Swift Reportedly Has a Reason for Passing on 2027 Super Bowl

Kelce’s career reportedly isn’t the only factor Swift is considering.

The insider said Swift isn’t interested in performing at Super Bowl LXI on Feb. 14, 2027. Because the game falls on Valentine’s Day, the source said Swift would rather spend the holiday with Kelce unless he is playing in the game.

“She would only like to be at the game next year if Travis is playing in it,” the insider said. “Otherwise she will be a recent newlywed and would rather enjoy time with him than to perform on a day meant for love.”

Swift and Kelce recently married after several years together, giving the couple another reason to balance their personal lives with two demanding careers.

The insider also claimed Swift has other milestones she wants to focus on before considering a Super Bowl performance.

“But she has a few other milestones that she wants to achieve before doing the Super Bowl – marriage, family and all the important things in life,” the source said.

NFL Reportedly Still Wants Taylor Swift for Super Bowl Halftime Show

The NFL reportedly remains interested in Swift despite the uncertainty over when she might be ready to perform.

“Taylor is always someone the NFL wants for the halftime show, but it will be her decision – and her decision only – whether she ever wants to do it and when she would like to do it,” the insider told the Daily Mail.

Swift has never headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, despite becoming one of the biggest names regularly connected to the event.