Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Matching Wedding Bands Have 1 Major Difference, Expert Says

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have started showing off their wedding bands six weeks after tying the knot, and a jewelry expert is breaking down the details behind their new rings.

Swift and Kelce recently wore their wedding bands at separate events, giving fans a closer look at the jewelry they selected following their wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Swift wore her new ring while attending recording engineers Oli Jacobs and Laura Sisk’s wedding in the U.K. The gold and diamond band sat alongside her engagement ring.

Kelce, meanwhile, put his wedding band on display as he returned to work with the Kansas City Chiefs.

A video posted to the Chiefs’ Instagram account ahead of their preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams showed Kelce arriving at the stadium in a black-and-tan shorts set, black sneakers and sunglasses.

The tight end carried a canned beverage in his left hand, making his yellow-gold wedding band easy to spot.

“TK on site 👀,” the Chiefs captioned the video.

Fans quickly noticed the new addition.

“Showing off that ringgggggg❤️,” one fan commented.

“Love the new hardware he’s wearing❤️🔥😍,” another wrote.

A third joked, “Oh, he’s now left-handed like his wife 💍😂😂😂❤️.”

Jewelry Pro Breaks Down Travis Kelce’s Gold Wedding Band

Melanie Fitzpatrick, co-founder of Houston-based fine jewelry brand LeMel, analyzed Kelce’s wedding band for TODAY.com.

According to Fitzpatrick, Kelce selected a “classic, solid gold yellow band.”

She believes the ring is likely made of 18K gold based on its color and estimates it’s about 8 mm wide.

“Travis is almost always wearing gold jewelry and gold watches, so a gold band feels very on-brand for him,” Fitzpatrick said.

Kelce also recently spoke publicly about his wedding for the first time.

During an August 12 press conference at Chiefs training camp, the 36-year-old reflected on his “fun offseason” and his wedding to Swift.

“The wedding was the best night of my life, and I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us,” Kelce said.

Taylor Swift’s Wedding Band Has a ‘Thoughtful Detail’

Swift also chose yellow gold for her wedding band, but her ring features additional details.

After examining photos of Swift’s ring, Fitzpatrick explained that the front of the band appears to feature round diamonds, while the back consists of plain gold.

The jeweler believes the wedding band was custom-made specifically to complement Swift’s engagement ring.

“This is probably my favorite detail. Her band was clearly designed specifically around her engagement ring,” Fitzpatrick said.

“The fact that the band sits completely flush with her engagement ring is such a thoughtful detail. It really lets the two rings come together as one cohesive piece and accentuates the engagement ring without taking anything away from it.”

Swift’s engagement ring features an old mine cushion-cut diamond center stone. Kindred Lubeck designed the ring and hand-carved its band. Lubeck also attended Swift and Kelce’s wedding.

Jewelry experts previously told TODAY.com that Swift’s engagement ring could be worth between $400,000 and $1.2 million.