Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding Buzz Grows After Armed Guards Spotted at Her Rhode Island Mansion

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s highly anticipated wedding plans continue to spark speculation as new activity at Swift’s Rhode Island mansion has raised fresh questions about what could be happening ahead of the Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end’s reported July celebration.

Mulitple reports claim that the superstar couple are planning a large celebration for friends and family at Madison Square Garden on July 3. But recent activity surrounding Swift’s Rhode Island property—one of the original rumored venues for the wedding of the year—has sparked new speculation that a smaller, more private ceremony could take place before the larger event.

Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island Mansion Draws Attention

According to TMZ, there was notable activity at Swift’s Rhode Island property on the evening of June 17.

A TikTok video reportedly showed four women gathered on a rooftop balcony. Three appeared to be wearing black robes, while a blonde woman wore white. The footage quickly attracted attention online as fans speculated about a possible pre-wedding celebration.

The outlet also reported that Abigail Anderson Berard, one of Swift’s longtime friends, appeared to be at the property with a young child.

An eyewitness told the outlet that the mansion appeared unusually active compared to normal evenings. According to the source, lights throughout the property were illuminated around 8 p.m., and security presence was significantly heightened.

The eyewitness claimed armed security personnel were stationed near the property’s entrance and beach areas, while multiple vehicles entered and exited the estate throughout the evening.

Travis Kelce Enjoys Night Out Ahead of July Celebration

As attention focused on Rhode Island, Kelce was spotted across the country in Los Angeles.

The Kansas City Chiefs star was seen arriving at the private Bird Streets Club alongside his brother, Jason Kelce, and longtime friend Ross Travis.

TMZ reported that comedian Druski also joined the group for what appeared to be a guys’ night out.

The group reportedly spent several hours at the club before leaving shortly after midnight.

The outing comes as anticipation continues to build around the couple’s upcoming celebration, which sources have indicated will bring together a large group of family members and friends.

Madison Square Garden May Not Host the Wedding Ceremony

Although Madison Square Garden has emerged as the expected location for a major July 3 celebration, multiple reports suggest the venue may host a reception-style event rather than the wedding itself.

Again according to TMZ, Swift and Kelce initially planned a celebration at the Ocean House resort in Rhode Island.

Sources told the outlet that the couple had reportedly reserved June 13 for the event, a date that carries significance for Swift because of her longtime connection to the number 13.

TMZ further reported that a fireworks display had been planned for the Rhode Island event before those plans were eventually canceled. Sources told the outlet that the celebration was later moved to New York after details about the venue became public.

The shift has led to growing speculation that the wedding ceremony itself may occur separately from the larger celebration.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025 after nearly two years together.