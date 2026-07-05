Taylor Swift Explained Her 1,000-Person Wedding Decision Months Before Marrying Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift made it clear months ago that she had no interest in limiting the guest list for her wedding to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The superstar couple tied the knot on Friday, July 3, during a star-studded celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City with about 1,000 guests. The massive guest list included family members, childhood friends, actors, musicians, athletes and TV personalities.

Swift, 36, previously explained exactly why she wanted a large wedding while appearing on “The Graham Norton Show.”

Taylor Swift Explained Why a Small Wedding Guest List Sounded More Stressful

Swift discussed her future wedding plans after telling Graham Norton that he would receive an invitation.

“I’m so excited about it,” she said.

Swift then explained why she believed a large wedding would actually be less stressful than an intimate ceremony.

“I know it’s going to be fun to plan because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount, and people are on the bubble,” Swift said. “And you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them to see if they should be there. I’m not gonna do that.”

The “Opalite” singer joked about how difficult it would be to decide whether someone had spent enough time with her to make the final guest list.

“It’s like, ‘We had to have hung out eight times. You’re on the bubble. We’ve hung out five times,'” Swift said. “You don’t have to think about it. It’s going to be fun.”

Norton was among the guests who attended the wedding of the year.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Chose Family for Their Most Important Wedding Roles

Swift and Kelce married at Madison Square Garden, with their brothers taking on two of the biggest roles in the ceremony, Swift’s representative confirmed.

Austin Swift served as his sister’s man of honor, while Jason Kelce served as his brother’s best man. Jason’s daughters also took part in the ceremony as flower girls.

The couple did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Their longtime friend Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony.

Swift wore a custom wedding dress from Christian Dior Haute Couture.

“They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom. This is the designer’s first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry,” Swift’s representative said in a statement.

The Wedding Guest List Included Some of Entertainment’s Biggest Names

Guests began arriving at Madison Square Garden through a drive-through tent shortly after the doors opened at 3 p.m.

Hugh Grant, Elizabeth Banks, Ethan Hawke, Bradley Cooper, Eric Stonestreet, Dakota Johnson, Jessica Chastain, Jason Sudeikis, Zoë Kravitz, Emma Stone, Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Alba, Sacha Baron Cohen and Millie Bobby Brown were among the actors photographed arriving.

Adam Scott shared an Instagram photo with his wife, Naomi Scott, Paul Rudd and Rudd’s wife, Julie Yaeger. He captioned the post, “T&T.”

Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt and Phoebe Dynevor also attended, according to photos and reports.

Selena Gomez wore gold to the wedding, the same color Swift wore when Gomez married Benny Blanco in 2025. Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse were also among the models in attendance.

The music industry was heavily represented. Ed Sheeran, Fergie, Benson Boone, Ellie Goulding, Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, Ice Spice, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Griff, Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Little Big Town were among those seen arriving.

MGK and British radio host Greg James also attended.

Nikki Glaser joked about the secrecy surrounding the event after sharing a photo of her long black dress.

She thanked the designers “for dressing me for a ‘black tie comedy gig’. I’m sorry I lied to u.”

The 1,000-Person Celebration Still Felt ‘Intimate’ to Guests

Despite the size of the celebration, “Good Morning America” anchors Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan said the wedding still had a personal feel.

“It really was intimate … They had their neighbors, their high school friends. It was like any wedding that you would attend,” Roberts said on the show the next morning.

“It was their dream wedding and it really was amazing,” Strahan added.

The sports world was also well represented. Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, Kareem Hunt, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Mike Vrabel, Charissa Thompson and Joe Buck were spotted arriving.

Mariska Hargitay and her husband, Peter Hermann, Glennon Doyle and her wife, Abby Wambach, and Conan O’Brien and his wife, Liza Powel O’Brien, also attended. Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim were seen entering the venue.

Several close friends joined the couple for the rehearsal dinner the previous night, including Jack Antonoff, Rachel Antonoff, Lena Dunham, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

Swift’s childhood best friend Abigail Anderson arrived in a gold gown. Swift’s longtime publicist, Tree Paine, and close friend Ashley Avignone were also spotted, along with Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson and George Kittle.