Jason Kelce Breaks Silence on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Wedding With Simple 5-Word Response

Jason Kelce has broken his silence on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding, offering a simple five-word review of the celebration.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles star spoke about his brother’s July 3 wedding while attending the American Century Championship in Nevada. Jason, who served as Travis’ best man, kept his initial response brief when a fan asked about the event.

“It was a good time,” Kelce said with a smile, according to the New York Post.

The NFL legend later told another spectator that the party was “great.” He also shared one surprising detail when someone asked whether he drank more or less than 15 beers during the celebration.

“Way over,” Kelce replied.

Jason Kelce Shares Rare Details About Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Wedding

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Travis and Swift tied the knot on July 3 in front of a guest list that included several major names from music, sports and Hollywood.

Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, reportedly served as the man of honor, while Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony.

Details about the wedding have remained limited. Guests reportedly signed nondisclosure agreements, and phones were not allowed inside Madison Square Garden. Photos and videos from the ceremony have also not been released publicly.

Michael Strahan offered one of the first public reactions to the celebration while co-hosting “Good Morning America” the following day.

“It was their dream wedding,” the former New York Giants star said. “And it really was amazing. Congratulations to the both of them.”

Jason’s brief response provided another glimpse into the celebration, although he did not reveal any details about the ceremony itself.

The former Eagles center is spending the weekend competing in the American Century Championship. Travis, who has previously participated in the celebrity golf tournament, is not in attendance this year.

Travis Kelce Quietly Reacts to Guests’ Wedding Weekend Photos

While Travis has stayed out of the spotlight since the wedding, he has remained active on social media.

The Kansas City Chiefs star liked several posts shared by guests who attended the wedding weekend, offering a quiet look at his reaction to the celebration.

Brittany Mahomes shared photos of the outfit she wore with husband Patrick Mahomes. She chose a floor-length baby blue wrap dress and diamond collar necklace, while the Chiefs quarterback wore a navy blue suit with black sunglasses.

Fox Sports host Charissa Thompson and boyfriend Steven Cundari also shared photos from New York City. Thompson wore a crystal-covered gown, while Cundari chose an all-black suit.

“What a night (Taylor’s Version),” Cundari wrote on Instagram.

Former Chiefs tight end Blake Bell also posted photos from the wedding weekend with wife Lyndsay Bell.

“What a time!!” Bell wrote.

Travis’ childhood friend Aric Jones shared another glimpse at the festivities. Jones posted a photo of himself wearing a black-and-white tuxedo in front of a bar area and included another image with a group that featured former NFL player Ross Travis.

“More rings 💍,” Jones wrote.