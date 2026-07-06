Taylor Swift Wedding Delivers Big Surprise for Travis Kelce Teammate’s Sister

Ashley Smith, the older sister of Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Trey Smith, reportedly caught Taylor Swift’s wedding bouquet Friday night, instantly pulling the family of Travis Kelce’s teammate into the marriage headlines.

Smith attended the Madison Square Garden ceremony with his sister, adding a Chiefs subplot to a wedding that has already reshaped how football and pop culture collide this offseason.

Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were married Friday, July 3, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Ashley Smith emerged from the celebration as one of the night’s most talked-about guests, having walked away with the bride’s flower bouquet after the traditional toss.

Ashley Smith’s Bouquet Catch Goes Viral

Ashley shared the moment on her own Instagram account two days later, posting a mirror selfie with the bouquet and a second shot of herself lying in bed still holding the flowers. A separate photo showed her posing with Trey ahead of the ceremony, plus a custom embroidered napkin from the reception stamped with the couple’s “T&T” monogram and the “Blank Space” lyric “So it’s gonna be forever.”

“Celebrated an Enchanting Love S(T&T)ory,” Ashley wrote on Instagram, adding, “And somehow…I ended up catching Tay Tay’s bouquet. So here’s to believing it’s bringing a lifetime of love, luck, and laughter my way,” as quoted by People.

The bouquet itself carried pale pink sweet pea and Queen Anne’s lace, according to details from the reception’s floral arrangement. Wedding tradition holds that whoever catches the bouquet is next in line for marriage.

Ashley’s post carried a quieter note. She dedicated part of the tribute to the siblings’ late mother, Dorsetta Smith, saying she wished her mother could have shared the moment, according to coverage of her Instagram tribute. Trey Smith stayed at Tennessee an extra season to finish his degree in honor of that same promise to her.

Trey Smith’s Bond With Travis Kelce Runs Deep

Trey Smith has blocked for Kelce since entering the league as a sixth-round pick out of Tennessee in 2021, a career arc detailed on the Chiefs’ official roster page. He started all 17 games as a rookie, has never missed a start when healthy across five seasons, and helped protect Patrick Mahomes on the line during both of Kansas City’s Super Bowl wins in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

At Tennessee, Smith fought back from blood clots in his lungs that sidelined him for most of the 2018 season, returning to earn first-team all-conference honors twice before staying an extra year to finish his degree, according to his college program biography.

Kansas City signed Smith to a four-year, $94 million extension in July 2025, making him the NFL’s highest-paid guard at the time.

Smith has described Kelce as “my brother… a dude that I love wholeheartedly,” as quoted by People in an interview about the tight end’s future. Smith has also praised Swift directly in past interviews, calling her a beautiful human being for the way she has treated Kelce’s Chiefs’ teammates and their families.

Friday’s wedding put that closeness on display in a new way, with Smith not just attending as a teammate but bringing his own family into the celebration. His sister’s bouquet catch turned a private family moment into the latest chapter of a story that has already reshaped the Chiefs’ pop-culture status.