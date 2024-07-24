Chiefs WR Gets ‘Laid out’ at Training Camp Practice [Watch]

The Kansas City Chiefs defense might be ready for Week 1 here on July 24.

During a padless training camp practice on Wednesday morning, third-year defensive end George Karlaftis absolutely leveled wide receiver Kadarius Toney — and the playmaker was not happy about it. KC Sports Network shared video of the incident, in which Karlaftis runs straight through Toney, leading to the latter beaming the football at his back.

“Gittin’ CHIPPY 😬,” KC Sports Network weighed in after posting the footage on X. Adding that superstar tight end Travis Kelce had “some words” for Karlaftis after he laid out Toney.

To be clear, there aren’t supposed to be any big hits until the full pads come on. So, Toney has a right to be upset.

Having said that, there are always a few incidents like this in the dead heat of summer. This time, it was between Karlaftis and Toney as the Chiefs offense and defense continue to compete.

Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to George Karlaftis Hit on Kadarius Toney at Training Camp

If you’re wondering what the general reaction to this tackle was on social media, most within Chiefs Kingdom appeared to like what they saw.

The most popular comment on this video read: “Karlaftis appears to just straight up plow through him here 🤣.”

Another fan said: “Feels like great competition with no slack for either side. Gotta love it!”

“Love that fire 🔥. Keep it coming,” a third wrote. And a fourth reacted: “This team won two years in a row and they still hungry.”

Few seemed to feel sorry for Toney — who isn’t the most well-liked Chief after a poor season — or criticize Karlaftis, but one response did ask: “Why did he destroy him like that they’re in shorts 😭?”

It should be a fun couple of weeks before Kansas City plays against their first preseason opponent on August 10.