Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Wedding Hire Draws Attention: Report

While Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reported to mandatory minicamp, his fiancée, Taylor Swift, had the most epic week.

Swift made a surprise appearance at the “Toy Story 5” premiere in Los Angeles on June 9, where she performed her new single for the movie, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” and a duet with Randy Newman. The following day, she sat courtside at Madison Square Garden for Game 4 of the NBA Finals with Alana Haim, Este Haim, and Mariska Hargitay.

The trio wore matching shirts while watching the New York Knicks make the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history.

One night after the thrilling Knicks’ win, Swift attended the Songwriter Hall of Fame ceremony, where she became the youngest female inductee at age 36. Kelce made it to New York City for the ceremony, where director Steven Spielberg delivered her formal introduction.

Kelce and Swift kept the good times rolling by attending Broadway’s “Oh Mary!” performance starring Maya Rudolph over the weekend. Amid their busy public appearances, a new report regarding their upcoming wedding drew attention.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hired a Celebrity Wedding Planner for the Big Day at Madison Square Garden

Multiple outlets reported earlier this month that Kelce and Swift plan to wed at Madison Square Garden on July 3. The unexpected location came as a surprise, as it’s hard to imagine the 14-time Grammy winner and Kelce marrying at an arena.

At the same time, with security and paparazzi being a major concern, the massive multipurpose indoor location gives the famous couple ultimate privacy. There are no windows at MSG and several private entrances. Transforming MSG into a wedding venue fit for the biggest pop star in the world is no little job, but the couple reportedly hired Mark Seed as their planner.

DeuxMoi reported, “It’s allegedly Mark Seed who will transform MSG(? 😉) for the big day. Mark also designed Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s wedding. Now, he’s crafting the magic for Taylor and Travis!… He also did Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding.”

Seed is a famous, but a incredibly private wedding planner. Boston Magazine wrote ahead of Lawrence’s wedding to Cooke Maroney in 2019, “Los Angeles and New York City-based event planner Mark Seed is at the helm of the festivities, and he has plenty of experience throwing celebrations for Hollywood’s biggest stars. His clients are so high-profile, in fact, that his website features no portfolio of past work ‘in order to protect client privacy.’ Intriguing, no?”

Taylor Swift Did Not Join Travis Kelce for ‘New Heights Live’ in Los Angeles

Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, hosted “New Heights Live” at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles on June 15. While fans hoped Swift would make yet another surprise appearance, she remained in New York City.

The “Opalite” singer was spotted entering Electric Lady Studios on Monday, which immediately raised some eyebrows. She recorded “The Tortured Poets Department” album and “Midnights,” at the famous recording studio.