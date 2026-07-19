Travis Kelce’s First Social Media Post After Wedding Disappoints Fans

After marrying Taylor Swift in front of over 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden on July 3, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his bride shared a quiet getaway at the exclusive Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana, per multiple reports.

Swift and Kelce then traveled to Southern California to attend the Chiefs star’s former teammate Juju Smith-Schuster’s wedding to Laura Kruk.

The 14-time Grammy winner and Kelce nearly stole the show during the nuptials at the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel on July 10, as it marked the newlyweds’ first public appearance after their wedding.

While Swift and Kelce’s wedding guests signed NDAs before attending the grand affair, details continue to leak to the public. American Century Investments President and CEO Jonathan Thomas admitted he cried during the ceremony, officiated by Adam Sandler.

“I was trying to hold it back until I look around, and there’s all these 300-pound men from the football business crying as well. And so I felt really comfortable just to kind of let go on it. I mean, it was very, very powerful.”

While Kelce and Swift continue to keep a low profile, the 11-time Pro Bowler shared a new post on TikTok, which left fans wanting more.

Travis Kelce Shared a Video About Six Flags While Fans Hoped to See Taylor Swift Wedding Photos

Kelce’s first post on social media following his wedding was a video regarding his role as an investor and brand ambassador for Six Flags.

Kelce posted a video on TikTok and wrote, “The wait is over, @Six Flags is taking history by the HORNS – with SIX world records! I’m excited to share that Tormenta: Rampaging Run is open and ready for you to ride at Six Flags Over Texas! 🎢 🤘.”

@traviskelce The wait is over, @Six Flags is taking history by the HORNS – with SIX world records! I’m excited to share that Tormenta: Rampaging Run is open and ready for you to ride at Six Flags Over Texas! 🎢 🤘 ♬ original sound – Travis Kelce

This was not the kind of content fans were hoping for. One woman commented, “Not the post we wanted.” Another person wrote, “Anything but posting them damn wedding photos.” A Swiftie added, “Sir post the picsss.” One fan begged, “Wedding pics when?”

Another person pointed out that this might’ve been a scheduled post put in place by his PR team before the wedding. “ya’ll need to ‘calm down’ about the wedding pictures and you know he didn’t personally post the video,” they wrote.

Taylor Swift Plans to Debut Their Wedding Photos on Social Media

While many celebrities sell a first look at their wedding photos to magazines, Swift plans to share them herself. After a rep for Swift confirmed that she and Kelce wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture looks designed by Jonathan Anderson for their big day, a rep for Dior confirmed to the New York Times that the first official wedding photos will come straight from the pop star.

“We aren’t sure when that might be,” the spokesperson said.