Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Blasts Travis Kelce With Viral Video After Guardians News

The rivalry is on, as Kansas City Chiefs superstars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are both now minority owners of an MLB American League Central team following the news that Kelce is purchasing a stake in the Cleveland Guardians.

Mahomes joined the Kansas City Royals ownership group in 2020, setting up a nice, friendly annual competition between the close friends and teammates. And Mahomes kicked off that rivalry in an appropriate way, trolling Kelce with an infamous viral video on social media.

“Congrats! @tkelce,” Mahomes commented, quoting the Jeff Passan report that Kelce is “buying a minority stake in his hometown Cleveland Guardians.” However, Mahomes’ congratulatory post included the viral video clip of Kelce spiking the ceremonial first pitch at a Cleveland game in 2023.

The original clip had over 1.7 million views, as Kelce beamed the baseball into the grass well before home plate, nearly taking out former Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber.

Mahomes’ repost already has over 500,000 views in approximately two hours.

Travis Kelce Acknowledges Royals-Guardians Will Create Rivalry With Patrick Mahomes After Ownership News

In an article from Passan and ESPN, the MLB insider shared quotes from Kelce, acknowledging how his Guardians news might impact his friendship with Mahomes.

“We’re both as competitive as it gets, so you know there will be some bragging rights on the line when we play our division games,” Kelce told Passan.

Kelce did add that “I really have a lot of respect for the Royals and their organization. It was a fun time in Kansas City, cheering them on for their World Series win in 2015.”

Still, a friendly line has been drawn in the sand. Especially after Mahomes’ expert-level trolling of Kelce’s big news.

For those who have not been following, Kelce’s Guardians are currently in first place in the AL Central, with a record of 32-25. Unfortunately for Mahomes, his Royals are already 9.0 games back of Cleveland, with a record of 22-33.

The Royals are currently 5.0 games back of the final American League wildcard spot, as of May 27.

Social Media Reacts to Chiefs Trolling News

This early morning bit of Chiefs-on-Chiefs crime quickly caught the attention of fans and media members on social media.

Ex-NFL quarterbacks turned analysts Dan Orlovsky and Chase Daniel responded with “💀😂” and “Bruhhhh,” respectively.

Meanwhile, former NFL Network host Andrew Sicilliano joked that the Guardians’ “bullpen is gassed after the last few games” and that he would “never say never” to Kelce taking the mound.

A fan also reminded Mahomes of his own personal viral mishap during a ceremonial first pitch with the Texas Rangers. Kelce may have spiked the baseball a couple of feet before home plate, but Mahomes airmailed it well over the catcher’s head, so the two-time MVP quarterback’s first attempt at this feat wasn’t much better.

As Passan noted within his article, Kelce was actually a very good baseball player before committing to football, as was Mahomes. So, don’t let their embarrassing first pitch blunders fool you.

“Before he was recruited to the University of Cincinnati to play football, Kelce was one of the best baseball players in the Cleveland metropolitan area,” Passan wrote on May 27. “In his senior season in 2008, he hit .588 with six home runs. Two years later, he played summer baseball as an ultra-physical outfielder with speed, power and a strong throwing arm.”

That last part was on full display during Kelce’s viral first pitch, as his “throwing arm” was a little too strong in 2023.