Chiefs Share Travis Kelce Injury News After NFL’s Controversial Punishment Decision

The top story line heading into the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks this week is perhaps running back Kenneth Walker III’s return to his former home to take on his former team, for which he earned Super Bowl MVP honors in February. But on the Chiefs side, at least, the lack of healthy pass-catchers and the status of tight end Travis Kelce is a close second.

Kelce went down with an ankle injury early in the team’s game last weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers following what appeared to be a hip-drop tackle on the part of Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley in the opening quarter.

“Daiyan Henley’s tackle on Travis Kelce was a sliding hip drop where his shoulder dinged Kelce’s ankle,” PJ Green of the Kansas City Star wrote on X last Sunday.

However, the NFL’s Office of Gameday Accountability disagreed six days later when handing out fines to players across the league it deemed guilty of on-field misconduct during Week 6. Henley’s name did not appear on the list, which means he the NFL will not punish him for the tackle in question.

The league did, however, fine Chargers rookie offensive guard Alex Harkey a total of $5277 for a late hit he committed against the Chiefs at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Travis Kelce Carrying no Injury Designation Into Chiefs-Seahawks Matchup

While the NFL’s call not to punish Henley may feel like something of a gut-punch to Chiefs fans hoping for accountability for their rivals, there is good news, too, which creates a silver lining heading into Week 7.

Team doctors taped up Kelce’s ankle, underneath and outside of his cleat, last Sunday and the tight end eventually returned to action. He finished the contest with four catches for 53 yards, as Kansas City went on to win by a score of 22-6 and move to a record of 5-0 on the season.

The Chiefs listed Kelce as a limited participant all week in practice due to his ankle injury. However, he entered the weekend without an injury designation, per the team’s official report, which means Kelce is healthy and will be a full-go in Seattle on Sunday, October 25.

Chiefs Looking to Remain Undefeated, Atop AFC Standings With Win in Seattle

With a road victory against the defending champion Seahawks, Kansas City will move to 6-0 and maintain sole possession of first place in the AFC standings.

The San Francisco 49ers are already 6-0, as they have yet to hit their bye week. The Niners play the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday before getting a much-needed week off for their extensively injured roster.

Other than Kansas City and San Francisco, the only other undefeated team in the NFL is the Minnesota Vikings (5-0). They host the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) following a bye in Week 6 that helped Minnesota’s banged up offense return to full health.