Travis Kelce’s Former Chiefs Teammate Says What Others Won’t About His Ankle Injury

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce received a strong message from former teammate Gehrig Dieter after playing through an ankle injury during Sunday’s 22-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kelce suffered the injury early in the October 18 matchup at Arrowhead Stadium after Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley tackled him. His leg appeared to get caught underneath the defender, and he limped toward the sideline.

The 37-year-old tight end received treatment from the Chiefs’ medical staff, who wrapped his ankle before he returned to the field.

Kelce finished the game with four receptions for 53 yards as Kansas City improved to 5-0.

Dieter, a former Chiefs wide receiver who won a Super Bowl with Kelce, praised his former teammate for continuing to play despite the injury.

“Kelce is a dawg! They don’t make ’em like him anymore,” Dieter wrote on X. “Anyone else would be milking that ankle injury.”

Former Chiefs Receiver Gehrig Dieter’s Comments Spark Fan Reactions

Dieter’s message drew responses from Chiefs fans who agreed with his assessment of Kelce’s toughness.

One fan called the tight end a “beast,” while another described him as the “GOAT.”

Another fan suggested Kelce would be reluctant to miss time this season, no matter the circumstances.

“PREACH! This dude is gonna play unless he doesn’t have a pulse this season,” the fan wrote. “And we are all here for it!”

Dieter spent time with the Chiefs from 2017 through 2021 and was part of the team’s Super Bowl LIV championship roster.

His comments came as Kelce continued his 14th NFL season, having already established himself as one of the league’s most productive tight ends.

Before facing Los Angeles, Kelce had recorded 246 receiving yards and two touchdowns through Kansas City’s first four games.

He also entered the matchup ranked second among NFL tight ends with a Pro Football Network TE Impact Score of 86.6.

Andy Reid Shares Update on Travis Kelce’s Ankle After Chargers Game

After the win, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed Kelce’s injury and what it could mean going forward.

According to A to Z Sports reporter Charles Goldman, Reid said Kelce tweaked his ankle but still finished the game.

“Travis Kelce tweaked his ankle and played through it. Says he’ll be sore tomorrow, but he’ll be OK,” Reid said, per Goldman.

Kelce also appeared to move without a noticeable limp as he entered the locker room after the game.

Sports Radio 810 shared footage showing the tight end smiling as he walked through the stadium.

Although Reid expects some soreness, his comments indicated that the team was not anticipating a serious issue.

The Chiefs entered the matchup already dealing with injuries to wide receivers Tyquan Thornton and Rashee Rice.

Several more players experienced injuries against Los Angeles.

According to reporter Pete Sweeney, Reid provided updates on offensive linemen Jaylon Moore and Kingsley Suamataia, along with wide receiver Jalen Royals.

“Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Jaylon Moore has a concussion, Travis Kelce played through an ankle injury, Jalen Royals was checked for a concussion, but he was OK, and Kingsley Suamataia got kicked in the calf,” Sweeney reported on X.

Moore’s concussion adds another concern for Kansas City’s offensive line, while Suamataia’s calf injury will also require attention.