Travis Kelce Shows Off His New Wedding Band While Training for 2026 NFL Season

Travis Kelce has officially shifted his focus back to football after his wedding to Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end arrived in Florida to begin preparations for the 2026 NFL season, and fans quickly noticed one new addition to his game-day look—his brand new wedding ring.

Photos published by People showed Kelce wearing black camouflage Nike shorts, a matching Dri-FIT T-shirt, chunky sneakers, and ankle socks while carrying a black-and-white duffel bag. For the first time, the thick gold ring on his left hand was clearly visible as he walked into the facility.

Kelce’s return to training comes after confirming in March that he would return for his 14th NFL season following months of retirement speculation.

Travis Kelce Debuts Wedding Band as NFL Training Begins

Kelce first debuted his wedding band publicly on July 10 when he and Swift attended the wedding of Chiefs teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk in Southern California. However, no photos have surfaced at this time.

Swift’s ring reportedly matches the custom engagement ring Kelce gave her when he proposed in his backyard in August 2025. She previously revealed on the “Heart Breakfast Show” that Kelce worked with jeweler Kindred Lubreck to create it.

“He designed it with this amazing jeweler,” Swift said. “Kindred Lubreck is her name and she does all of her gold engraving by hand.”

Kelce kept the band on as he reported for training, signaling that football season has officially begun while still celebrating his recent marriage.

Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift Inspired His Decision to Return

Kelce announced his decision to play another season during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“Let’s go! Making another run at it, baby, and the Chiefs are making moves, Pat,” Kelce said.

The tight end also credited Swift for helping reinforce his desire to continue playing.

“We share the same love for what we do, and we’ve had this…desire,” Kelce said. “I’m still in love with this game.”

Kelce’s 2025 season ended when the Chiefs were eliminated from the playoffs following a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, marking Kansas City’s first postseason absence in a decade.

Before Kelce announced his return, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the tight end’s contract is worth at least $12 million and could reach a maximum value of $15 million.

Pat McAfee and Eric Stonestreet Dish on the Wedding of the Year

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Kelce and Swift were married at Madison Square Garden on July 3 in front of an estimated 1,000 guests.

During the July 13 episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” McAfee described the celebration as unforgettable.

“The football world coming together with Hollywood and Nashville … It was the greatest night of all time,” McAfee said.

He also called it “the most spectacular evening I’ve ever been a part of.”

Actor Eric Stonestreet also reflected on the ceremony while speaking with People.

“It was awesome,” Stonestreet said.

“I think my favorite moment was just that they created a place that they could have the normalcy that they deserve,” he continued. “And it just happened to be at Madison Square Garden with security making sure everybody was safe and good and they could just have a night for themselves.”