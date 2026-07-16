Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Reportedly Make First Major Marriage Decision After Saying ‘I Do’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly already planning the next chapter of their marriage after tying the knot earlier this month.

According to a report from Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice, the newlyweds have quietly begun searching for their first home together in New York City. The reported search comes just weeks after the “Opalite” singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end exchanged vows in a star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden and follows another milestone that has fans talking—a new dog that has been spotted with the pair.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Reportedly Want a Home That Belongs to Both of Them

Sources told Naughty But Nice that Swift and Kelce want their first shared home to reflect the life they are building together rather than moving into a property that already belongs to one of them.

“They don’t want to live in ‘Taylor’s house,'” one insider told the outlet. “They want a home that represents their marriage. Every room, every decision, every memory should belong equally to both of them. They’re starting this chapter as partners.”

The report says the couple is currently staying at Swift’s Manhattan home while they search for a new property.

“Taylor loves her place, but it reflects the life she had before Travis became her husband,” another source said. “They want to walk through the front door and feel like they’re entering a home they created together—not one person moving into the other’s world.”

According to the outlet, the couple has reportedly toured neighborhoods in downtown Manhattan, focusing on privacy, security, entertaining space and room for the family they hope to build.

“This isn’t about buying the most expensive address in New York,” another insider said. “It’s about finding the place where they’ll celebrate holidays, host friends, raise children, and build a marriage. Every decision is being made together.”

The source added, “This is their fresh start. They’re not building Taylor’s life or Travis’s life anymore. They’re building one life—together.”

The Newlyweds Quietly Added a New Family Addition

A shared home may not be the only addition to the couple’s life together.

Kelce was recently photographed arriving in Palm Beach, Florida, with an all-white fluffy dog after flying on Swift’s private jet.

The outlet reported that the Kansas City Chiefs star landed at President Donald J. Trump International Airport over the weekend, with the dog following him down the aircraft stairs.

Speculation that the newlyweds had adopted a dog first surfaced after photos from their July 3 wedding were published by the Daily Mail. Fans noticed what appeared to be a portrait of Swift and Kelce holding a white dog among the wedding décor.

Others pointed out that a similar dog had been seen months earlier jumping out of one of Swift’s vehicles.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly commented on the dog.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Recently Celebrated Another Wedding

After their own wedding, Swift and Kelce made one of their first public appearances as a married couple at the wedding of former Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk on July 10.

Photos and videos from the celebration showed the newlyweds dancing together throughout the reception. At one point, Swift was seen holding up her left hand while talking with other guests, showing off her wedding ring.

Swift and Kelce married on July 3 in New York City during a ceremony officiated by Adam Sandler.

The event featured a garden theme, Dior haute couture for both the bride and groom, and reportedly included 20-minute vows exchanged before an estimated 1,000 guests. According to multiple reports, Swift walked down the aisle to her 2008 hit “Love Story.”