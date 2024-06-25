Travis Kelce’s Message to ‘Eras’ Dancer After Tour Debut With Taylor Swift

Singer Taylor Swift gave 90,000 fans attending her “Eras” concert tour on June 23 the most epic surprise. On the third night of her sold-out show at Wembley Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce joined her on stage.

Kelce performed alongside Swift’s backup dancers during the transition for the song, “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” during which he shared the stage with Kameron Saunders.

For Chiefs Kingdom and Saunders, this was an incredibly special moment, as his younger brother, Khalen Saunders, drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft, won two Super Bowls alongside Kelce.

Two days after Kelce made his “Eras” debut, Kameron, 31, posted about his brother’s former teammate’s performance on Instagram. And Kelce replied in the comments.

“Kam! The Saunders brothers were already my favorites,” he wrote. “From winning super bowls with Sir Bink @khalennotkaylen to having fun bringing Tay back to life on the stage with you the other night… and even hanging with Mama Saunders, cheering you on in Australia!🍻 More memories to come!!”

“to having fun bringing Tay back to life on the stage with you” TRAVIS KELCE pic.twitter.com/wDE8d5E6Af — Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 (@tayvisnation) June 25, 2024

Kameron shared a heartfelt message to Kelce on Instagram. “Trav.. I had the time of my life being an absolute HAM with you on stage. 😂😂😂,” he wrote.

“This was such a full circle moment for me. I have been to countless Chiefs games with my family over the years to support my baby brother,” Kameron continued. “Three of those 4 years he was with the Chiefs we went to the Super Bowl and won twice… ABSOLUTE LEGACY!!!😮‍💨.”

“And now for you and I to share the biggest stage in the world with boss lady… full circle! The Saunders family loves you, Trav! (Including our mom LMAO) thank you for your heart and kindness and goofiness 😂.”

Khalen Saunders Sent an Emotional Letter to Chiefs Kingdom After Signing With New Orleans Saints

After a successful run with the Chiefs, Khalen went on to sign a three-year, $12.3 million contract with the New Orleans Saints last offseason.

After the news was announced, Khalen, who attended high school at Parkway Central in Missouri, penned a message to Chiefs Kingdom on March 15, 2023.

“The saying is ‘it’s a business,’ but not for me. For the last four years, I’ve built bonds and met friends that I claim as family,” Saunders wrote. “I’ve met mentors and role models, and people and people who will forever hold a place in my heart.”

“To Mr. Hunt, Mr. Veach, Coach Reid, and Coach Spags, I’m truly grateful that you took a chance on an FCS and turned him into a two-time World Champ. To my former teammates, it’s been a pleasure. Some of the most phenomenal and stand-up men that I’ve ever met. And to the Kingdom, thank you for showing me what ‘football culture’ is supposed to look like in a city. The red and gold will always be two colors woven into my DNA.”

Flash forward a year, and Khalen shared another heartfelt message after watching Kelce join his brother on stage at the “Eras” tour.

from winning super bowls with khalen saunders to performing on the eras tour in london with kam saunders — the duality of travis kelce and the talent in the saunders family is unmatched ✨ pic.twitter.com/2dwanXwppi — brittany (taylor’s version) ✨💫 (@brittanyconk17) June 23, 2024

“Just a couple of the Bros. That boy T-soul was made for this @tkelce x Big Bro,” Khalen posted on X on June 24. “And @taylorswift13 let me get an audition for the next tour #ProudBrother.”

Travis Kelce Revealed He Started to Fall For Taylor Swift After the Bear-Chiefs Matchup

The Chiefs have played an integral part in the whirlwind romance between Kelce and Swift. During the June 25 episode of “Bussin’ With the Boys,” Kelce addressed when he started to fall for Swift.

While Swift and Kelce kept things under wraps for about two months, they hard-launched their relationship when the 14-time Grammy winner arrived at Arrowhead to watch the Chiefs face the Chicago Bears on September 24. For Kelce, this was a major turning point. Kelce offered Swift a chance to attend the game incognito, but she declined.

“The first game she came to I was like, ‘I can probably set you up with everything,'” Travis recalled. “And she just walked right through the front door. There’s no going down, talking to security. She was like, ‘I just want to be around family and friends and experience this with everybody.'”

“She got points for that,” he continued. “I was like, ‘Damn, she’s in the madness. She wants to be a part of it and do things like that.’ She really won me over with that.”