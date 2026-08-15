Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s Newlywed News Turns Heads Before Rams Game

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs kick off the 2026 preseason by hosting the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, August 15.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced that quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who’s working his way back from an ACL and MCL tear, will not play. As for non-quarterback starters such as Kelce, it seems unlikely any first-team players will play against the Rams.

Kelce wants to improve on “all aspects of football,” he told reporters earlier this week. Last season, he led the team in targets (108), receptions (76), yards (851), and touchdowns (5). The 36-year-old veteran also wants to be a “better leader” this season.

“When we get stuck with adversity hitting, who’s going to want to be in that foxhole with them? That’s one of those things that I want to be one of those guys that everybody counts on to get us out of that foxhole.”

Following a memorable offseason, Kelce married Taylor Swift in front of 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden, he’s bringing only the best vibes. If the success happening off the field translates to his performance on the field, it should make for a great season.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are ‘Always Working, Creating or Thinking About What Comes Next’ After Getting Married

A source told People on the eve of the first preseason matchup, “They’re both always working, creating or thinking about what comes next. And they love living like this. They both feel really grateful for everything they have. They’re very happy.”

News of Swift back at work immediately drew attention.

One fan commented, “TS13 is incoming!!!” Another fan guessed, “Oh Debut tv TS13 incoming……” One Swiftie posted, “‘creating’ ts13 incoming.”

Swift previously shot down the notion that she’d take a break from making music after getting married. In fact, she called it “shockingly offensive” to even suggest.

“That’s the coolest thing about Travis, like he’s so, he is so passionate about what he does, that me being passionate about what I do, it connects us,” Swift said during an appearance on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show in October.

“There’s no point in time where he’s gonna be like, ‘I’m really upset that you’re still making the music. The music thing that I signed up for that I knew you love, I thought you were gonna stop doing that.’”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are ‘So Excited’ to Be Married

The source also told People, “They’re both just so excited that they’re husband and wife now.” While the famous couple is spending time apart after a whirlwind summer — Kelce is at training camp, while Swift was recently spotted in London– fans can expect to see the pop star back at Arrowhead this season.

Kelce recently told reporters about their big day, “Wedding was the best night of my life, and I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us.”