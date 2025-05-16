Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Receive Exciting News

While Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, takes a break from the spotlight, the pop star continues to receive recognition for her incredible body of work.

After 149 shows across the world, the “Eras Tour” became the first tour in history to gross over $2 billion in ticket sales. Her 11th studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” released last April, shattered streaming and sales records in 2024.

Swift, who’s already the most-winning artist in the American Music Awards history (40 awards), racked up another six nominations this year. She’s up for Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Album of the Year, Favorite Pop Album, Collaboration of the Year, and Favorite Touring Artist.

Fans have their fingers crossed that Swift will attend the AMA ceremony when it airs live from Las Vegas on May 26. Fans also hoped Swift and Kelce would attend the Met Gala earlier this month, however, they did not make it due to scheduling conflicts.

However, following an exciting announcement on May 15, there’s another major event the famous couple may attend soon.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Each Received 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards Nominations

The Chiefs star and 14-time Grammy winner both racked nominations at the 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards. Kelce and his brother, Jason, are nominated for Favorite Podcast with “New Heights.” The 10-time Pro Bowler is also up for Favorite Male Sports star, where he faces heavy competition.

Other nominees include Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Los Angeles Lakers‘ LeBron James, Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi, and Los Angeles Dodgers phenom Shohei Ohtani.

As for Swift, she earned a nomination for Favorite Female Artist. The “Blank Space” singer competes against Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, SZA, and one of her best friends, Selena Gomez. She’s also nominated for Favorite Song for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Other Favorite Song nominees include Eilish’s “Wildflower,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Squabble Up,” Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste,” and The Weeknd’s “Cry For Me.”

The Kids’ Choice Awards, which films live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on June 21, airs on Nickelodeon, MTV2, CMT, and more. Fans can cast their vote on Nick’s website.

Will Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Attend the 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards?

During the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards, Swift walked away with three awards: Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Ticket of the Year, and Favorite Global Music Star. As for Kelce, he won Favorite Male Sports Star.

Despite the nominations, neither Kelce nor Swift attended the awards ceremony. Swift, of course, was in the midst of performing the European leg of her “Eras Tour” while Kelce competed in the 2024 American Century Championship.

Save for a sighting with family in Philadelphia on Mother’s Day, Swift and Kelce continue to keep a low profile this offseason. It’s unclear if they’ll attend the Kids’ Choice Awards. The three-time Super Bowl champ recently cancelled his annual Kelce Jam festival, which was scheduled for this weekend.

Kelce, however, attended Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ annual charity event in Las Vegas on May 15. Swift did not attend despite going to the gala last year. She did, however, donate a signed guitar for auction.