Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Receive Priceless Gift After Wedding

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is back at training camp after marrying Taylor Swift in front of over 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden last month.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who attended the star-studded nuptials, confirmed Kelce returned to St. Joseph prepared for the 2026 NFL season. “Well, he came back in good shape,” Reid told NFL Network on August 4.

“And [he’s] just playing like crazy…focused in and ready to go. When you have somebody that’s been here 14 years who wants to be out there every snap, [who’s] gonna play and be aggressive and not be stopped — that’s contagious.”

While Kelce is locked in at camp, fans and friends continue to gush over his nuptials. And while the famous couple reportedly had a strict no presents rule, Swift still received one incredible gift.

Children’s Mercy Hospital Patients Decorated a Wedding Dress for Taylor Swift to Say Thank You Following the Couple’s Massive Donation

One day before the 36-year-old tight end and Swift said, “I do,” they donated $26 million to various charities, including Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

Now, the patients at Children’s Mercy Hospital are saying thank you with a one-of-a-kind gift — a personally designed wedding gown.

Savvy Bridal donated the dress, which features messages, best wishes, and artwork from patients. “We’ve long admired Children’s Mercy and had been looking for a meaningful way to give back to our community,” a Savvy Bridal spokesperson told PEOPLE.

“When the excitement surrounding Taylor Swift’s wedding aligned with her ongoing generosity toward the hospital, it felt like the perfect opportunity to bring those two things together.”

Savvy Bridal told KCTV 5 that they shipped the dress to the pop star last week. While fans patiently await the “Opalite” singer to share photos of her real wedding gown, Children’s Mercy Hospital showed off the kid-designed dress on Instagram.

One child wrote a lyric from Swift’s song “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me” on the bodice while another colored Kelce’s No. 87 jersey number near the trim.

Swift personally visited several patients at Children’s Mercy Hospital in December 2024.

Billionaire Taylor Swift Scrolls Through GoFundMe Pages ‘Like A Social Media App,’ Ruby Rose Says

Following the unprecedented success of her latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” Swift’s net worth ballooned to over $2 billion. While the 14-time Grammy winner famously made donations to charities and food banks in every city the “Eras Tour” stopped, she also makes plenty of sizable donations without any fanfare.

While defending Swift against criticism on Threads, model and actress Ruby Rose shared an incredible statement about Swift. Rose wrote, “She used to scroll go fund me like a social media app. Clicking ‘reach their donation’ like the ‘like’ button. 😂”