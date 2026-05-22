Travis Kelce’s ‘Tight End University’ Makes Huge Announcement

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has a busy summer ahead.

Tight end University will return this summer for its sixth annual installment. Created by Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen back in 2021, the three will host and participate in on-field drills, film study, and other team-building activities. Several tight ends from around the league, ranging from rookies to veterans, will participate in the camp.

Travis Kelce, TEU to Present ‘Tight Ends & Friends’ Concert

“Tight Ends & Friends,” presented by Reese’s, is set for Tuesday, June 23, at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee. Doors will open at 8:00 p.m. CT. The artists who will perform have yet to be announced, but should be some of the most recognized in the country music industry.

Special guests will also be included. The first TEU concert took place last year, and was a major hit as Kane Brown headlined the show. Pop star and Kelce’s fiancé, Taylor Swift, made a surprise appearance last year.

Kelce is set to enter his 14th season with the Chiefs, and Kittle his 10th with the San Francisco 49ers. Olsen retired following the 2020 season after a 14-year career with Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, and Seattle Seahawks. Olsen is now a color commentator for Fox Sports. Olsen recently had this to say about how important TEU has become.

“Tight Ends and Friends is everything TEU stands for: the brotherhood, the celebration, the fans, and the moments that nobody sees coming,” Olsen said in a statement, “What we built last year in Nashville was something truly special, and this summer we are taking it to another level entirely.”

Kelce has always been passionate about helping develop other tight ends and increasing the value of the position. The position will always be a bit underrated, but has become so much more athletic and important to their teams in recent years.

Travis Kelce Still as Passionate as Ever in Latter Stage of His Career

With Kelce at the backend of his NFL career, hopefully a handful of young TEs will soak up his knowledge and play the position at a dynamic level. He will be fresh out of Chiefs mandatory minicamp when TEU begins, and head into training camp shortly after.

At least one of Kelce’s teammates usually go with him to the camp. Last year former Chiefs TE Robert Tonyan joined in. Kelce’s longtime backup Noah Gray participated back in 2022. A pair of Kelce’s young understudies, Jared Wiley and Jake Briningstool, would really benefit from going.

When the regular season kicks off in September, the Chiefs will be leaning heavily on Kelce once again. They have a lot of question marks at the wide receiver position, so Kelce may have the lead the way once again at 36 years old.

That’s probably just fine with him, however. Kelce still has a burning desire to play, and wants to end his future Hall of Fame career on a high note. Kansas City’s revamped rushing attack should take some pressure off of Kelce and the rest of the pass catchers.