Chiefs Announce Historic Travis Kelce News During Seahawks Game

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce can’t stop making NFL history.

With his third reception in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night, Kelce has passed Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez for the most receiving yards by a tight end ever, including the postseason, with 13,342.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce is Most Productive TE in NFL History

Back in Week 1, Kelce passed Jason Witten for the second-most receiving yards by a tight end in regular season history. Kelce still trails Gonzalez in regular season receiving yards by . However, it’s silly to disregard the postseason, which are the most important games.

Unfortunately for Gonzalez, he played in just seven playoff games throughout his 16-year career, winning only one. Kelce has a career win-loss record of 18-7 in the postseason. He already has the record for the most playoff receptions with 178, and most 100-yard receiving games with nine.

Kelce (1,103) still trails Witten (1,228) and Gonzalez (1,325) for the most receptions by a tight end. He could pass Witten if he plays in 2027, but would likely have to play multiple more years to pass Gonzalez. For the most ever touchdowns by a tight end, Kelce (84) trails Gonzalez (111), Antonio Gates (116), Rob Gronkowski (92), and Jimmy Graham (89).

Travis Kelce Still Making an Impact at Age 37

Age and 14 years of playing in the NFL hasn’t slowed Kelce down much. Coming into Week 7, he led the Chiefs in receiving yards with 299, and was second in receptions with 20 and touchdown catches with two. Kansas City’s offense still leans heavily on Kelce, and he continues to be up to the challenge.

Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are still linking up at an impactful rate. According to Pro Football Focus, the dynamic duo has the highest QB to receiver passer rating when under pressure this season at 158.3. Kelce had this to say earlier this season about the team’s mindset and comradery coming off a disappointing 2025 season.

“Guys were playing their tails off for the guys next to them,” Kelce said. “That’s why I love this team right now. We’re in the zone right now where everyone is feeding off each other. And it’s only making us better, and it’s making us play harder for each other.”