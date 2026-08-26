Travis Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ Return Date Confirmed After Podcast’s Surprise Hiatus

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are nearly ready to return to the microphones.

The brothers’ “New Heights” podcast will return with new episodes on September 2, ending a hiatus that began after the season 4 finale in July. While the Kelces have continued giving listeners compilation episodes during the break, fans have not received a new regular episode since Tom Brady joined Travis and Jason for the finale.

The return comes just as Travis prepares for another NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs. It also gives fans a date to expect hearing from him again after weeks without a newly recorded “New Heights” episode.

Travis Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ Returns September 2 After Tom Brady Finale

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“New Heights” announced its summer break ahead of its July 8 season 4 finale.

“Tomorrow is the Season 4 New Heights finale, so for the last time this season… Drop your guest guesses below,” the podcast teased on X before revealing Brady as its final guest.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion joined the Kelce brothers for a wide-ranging conversation that included Rob Gronkowski, Bill Belichick, and how Brady and Travis might have worked together on the field.

One subject noticeably absent from the episode was Travis’ July 3 wedding to Taylor Swift.

People reported that there was a simple reason for the omission: the Brady episode had been recorded before the couple’s wedding at Madison Square Garden.

Travis did, however, revisit another major moment in his relationship with Swift.

Swift appeared on the “New Heights” season premiere on August 13, 2025. Travis revealed during the finale that he was already preparing to propose while they recorded that episode.

“Starting it with Taylor, pretty epic. During that recording the entire time, I’m planning, like, I’m gonna ask this woman to marry me after,” Travis said.

He called the episode “one I’ll remember forever.”

The comments also confirmed a long-running theory among Swift’s fans that Travis proposed shortly after she finished recording her “New Heights” appearance.

‘New Heights’ Has Kept Travis Kelce Fans Listening During the Break

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Although Travis and Jason have not released regular episodes during the hiatus, the “New Heights” feed has remained active.

The podcast has released several compilation episodes built around memorable moments from previous shows, including “Best NFL Stories,” “Best NFL Coaching Stories,” “Funniest SNL Stories” and “The Best of Kylie.”

The new episodes give listeners fresh content while the brothers take their annual break, while Travis is preparing for the new football season.

The September 2 return means the wait for a regular episode is now down to days.

The “New Heights” team will also look slightly different when the show returns.

On August 18, producer Jake Chatzky, better known to listeners as “Jets Jake,” announced that he and his family welcomed a daughter.

“Welcome to the world, Iris Elaine Chatzky 8.17.26,” Chatzky shared on X.