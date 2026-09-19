NFL hits Chiefs OL Trey Smith with bad news ahead of Week 2

The fines keep rolling in for Kansas City Chiefs players following their Week 1 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Running back Kenneth Walker III revealed on Friday that he was fined $8K for throwing the ball in the stands after scoring a touchdown. On Saturday the NFL revealed the full list of players they have fined for various violations during Week 1, which included offensive guard Trey Smith.

Kansas City Chiefs OL Trey Smith Fined for Chop Block Against Denver Broncos

Smith has been fined $6,750 for executing a chop block early in the fourth quarter against the Broncos during a rushing attempt by Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson. Smith was penalized for 15 yards on the play, and Kansas City eventually punted the ball away. Fortunately, the Chiefs already had the game well in hand up 31-10, which would be the final score.

It appears possible that Smith tripped and didn’t mean to throw a chop block, but it’s a tough thing to evaluate. In the realm of NFL fines, $6,750 isn’t a very big number. For comparison, the largest fine of the week went to Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, which was a whopping $23,027 for illegal use of the helmet.

Trey Smith Has Developed Into One of the Chiefs’ Top Leaders

Smith is a guy who usually keeps his head down and works hard, leading by example. He has been one of the Chiefs’ most dependable players since they drafted him back in 2021. Smith missed a good portion of training camp with a hip injury, but battled hard to be ready for the season opener.

“I don’t like putting my teammates in a position where they have to take extra reps, or for me to leave my team hanging,” Smith said ahead of Week 1. “The other guys are able and willing to do it, but I’ve always been a guy that’s like if I’m able to go, I’m going to go and give as much as I have. You’re never going to feel 100% playing football.”

Kansas City gave Smith a a four-year, $94 million extension in 2025. Smith has used that as fuel to become more of a leader.

“It’s part of the job and part of the responsibility,” Smith continued. “Like EB (offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy) says, we signed up for it. At the end of the day I signed a contract, so it’s my job to be out there. A lot of times when I’m not out there, I feel like I’m not doing my job or I’m letting my team down. I don’t like that feeling whatsoever.”