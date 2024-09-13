Dolphins Should ‘Call’ Chiefs After Tua Tagovailoa Concussion, Says Ex-NFL QB

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins franchise suffered a heartbreaking injury on September 13 as their quarterback was diagnosed with the third official concussion of his NFL career. Unfortunately, time doesn’t stop for anyone in a league as competitive as this one, and a Kansas City Chiefs QB has already been discussed as a potential trade option for Miami.

After extending his thoughts and prayers to Tagovailoa and his family, ex-NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky suggested two immediate solutions for the Dolphins on the morning of September 13.

“The Dolphins [are] a good football team and there’s obviously now that question that’s reemerged of [Tagovailoa’s] health,” Orlovsky said on X. “And I think they have to make sure that the person that they have in place — if Tua decides to not play or he can’t play for an extended period of time — has gotta play [well].”

“I think they’re a good football team and if I were the Dolphins, I think the two places I would try and call first would be Kansas City for Carson Wentz… and Jacksonville for Mac Jones,” the QB analyst went on.

He also acknowledged that the Chiefs might be unwilling to let Wentz go via trade.

“I think the Dolphins have to try and figure out — or plan to figure out — who can they have or go get to win football games with, in case Tua can’t or decides not to go again,” Orlovsky concluded.

Would Chiefs Consider Trading Carson Wentz to Dolphins After Tua Tagovailoa Head Injury?

Given his experience, Wentz would certainly be an upgrade on current Dolphins backup Skylar Thompson on paper. But would the Chiefs consider parting ways with him?

Head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach value the backup QB position despite having Patrick Mahomes II as their starter. They’ve often spoken of finding the right veteran to help mentor and challenge the two-time MVP mentally — even if they can’t keep up with Mahomes physically — and Wentz checks those boxes much more than third stringer Bailey Zappe.

The former Philadelphia Eagles first rounder has a wealth of starting experience in this league. It’s one of the reasons Orlovsky is bringing him up, but it’s also the main reason KC would want to keep him around as a potential insurance policy.

Mahomes has done a great job staying on the field throughout his career, but you never know what the future holds in a physical sport like this. Just look at the Dolphins, who agreed to terms on a four-year, $212.4 million extension with Tagovailoa in July.

Could Chiefs Practice Squad QB Bailey Zappe Be an Option for Dolphins?

The more likely Chiefs quarterback for the Dolphins might be Zappe. The former fourth-round selection of the New England Patriots won two games inside a lesser offense in 2023, and he offers some potential upside for an offensive mind like Miami head coach Mike McDaniel.

Although Zappe has never appeared in a game against the Dolphins, the Miami coaching staff has probably watched his film a decent amount having played inside the same division.

It’d also be difficult for the Chiefs to protect him assuming they’d prefer to keep Wentz. With Zappe currently on the practice squad, Kansas City would have to offer him a place on the active roster as a QB3 if the Dolphins came knocking with a 53-man offer — and that feels improbable given KC’s lack of space.

Zappe has a career completion percentage of 63.2 and has thrown 11 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions. He holds a career passer rating of 78.5 and his skillset as a high-volume pocket passer could translate into the Dolphins scheme.

On September 13, McDaniel confirmed that the Dolphins “will bring in someone” at quarterback, even if Thompson initially starts. “We’re just evaluating the pros and cons for the different situations,” the Miami HC added, calling his current QB2 the “next man up.”