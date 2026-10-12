Chiefs’ Biggest AFC Threats Revealed After the Bye Week

The Kansas City Chiefs are officially off their bye week.

They will finish out the season by playing 13 consecutive games through early January. Kansas City possesses an AFC-best 4-0 record, and will strive to earn the No. 1 seed for the postseason. However, there are plenty of other talented teams who will also be gunning to achieve that goal.

Top 5 Biggest AFC Threats to the Kansas City Chiefs

No. 5: New England Patriots

The Patriots got off to a tough 1-2 start, but are coming off impressive back-to-back wins over the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders. New England knows how to win big games, making it all the way to the Super Bowl last season. Now that they have some momentum, the Patriots might be back in their groove. The Chiefs will host New England in a pivotal Week 15 matchup on “Monday Night Football.”

No. 4: Denver Broncos

Kansas City has already beaten the Broncos this season, and currently have a 1.5 game lead over them in the AFC West. The two will meet again in Week 8, this time in Denver. It is unlikely the Broncos will go down without a fight after winning the division last year. If they can knock off the Chiefs in their rematch, it will be a close race to the finish line for the 2026 division title.

No. 3: Jacksonville Jaguars

The only thing preventing Jacksonville from being higher on this list is its lack of postseason success. The Jaguars turned things around in 2025, posting a 13-4 record that included a win over the Chiefs. However, they were one-and-done in the playoffs, and have won just one postseason game over the last eight years. Jacksonville currently sits at 4-1, and is one of the most well-rounded teams in the NFL.

No. 2: Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are also at 4-1, and are coming off a gritty win over the Atlanta Falcons despite being without start quarterback Lamar Jackson. As usual, Baltimore has one of the best rushing attacks and defensive units in the league. Kansas City won’t play the Ravens in the regular season, but the two could be destined to meet in the playoffs. The Chiefs won the AFC Championship Game in Baltimore during the 2023 season.

No. 1: Buffalo Bills

This shouldn’t shock anyone. The Bills have been Kansas City’s biggest rivals dating back to 2020. Buffalo is on a five-game regular season winning streak over the Chiefs, but K.C. is riding a four-game postseason winning streak over the Bills. The two will meet on Thanksgiving night in Buffalo, which could be what ultimately decides the No. 1 seed in the AFC.