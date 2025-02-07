Tyreek Hill Gets Honest About Chiefs’ Three-Peat Bid at Super Bowl

Ever since the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to trade superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill ahead of the 2022 offseason, they have been to and won the Super Bowl every year.

A victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday would extend that streak to three straight championships following the Hill trade, and the former KC playmaker opened up about the Chiefs’ historic run on February 7 — live from New Orleans.

Hill joined the set of NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk unexpectedly on Friday afternoon, and he confirmed that he will be attending Super Bowl 59.

“I gotta go support my boys, man,” Hill immediately told former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and co-host/insider Mike Florio. Which Simms quickly utilized as an opportunity to ask Hill how he feels watching this Chiefs run unfold without him.

“I love those guys to death, man, I got a lot of respect for ‘em,” Hill said, regarding his former KC teammates.

“Each and every Sunday that we took the field [together], we knew that we were going to win games,” the talented wideout explained. “Every guy on that team works their tail off, and I could see why they’re about to three-peat.”

When asked about his personal emotions on this topic, Hill responded: “I ain’t gon’ lie, man, I come to the Super Bowl every year and it’s tough for me. I tell my wife I’m not going to the Super Bowl, it’s tough. I’m still going for the Chiefs, [but] it’s tough for me to just go to the game and just be in this environment and not play in it. But at the same time, I gotta be mindful. I gotta be mindful of the future I’m trying to build.”

Hill eventually acknowledged that as a competitor, it “sucks not playing.”

Tyreek Hill Admits He Has Second-Guessed Chiefs Departure, But Remains Fully Invested in Dolphins’ 2025 Campaign

Later in the interview, Florio asked Hill if he’s ever second-guessed his decision to push for a new contract and force his way out of Kansas City. The short answer was yes, although Hill also made it clear that he’s at peace with his choices.

“Great question, man,” the Miami Dolphins WR said with a laugh. “Always. I mean, you always have thoughts like that. I mean, I’m human, so at the end of the day, you always thinking in the back of your head like — man, did I make the right decision?”

“But at the same time though, the way I was raised, I’m always thinking what God has planned for me in the future,” Hill continued. “And I’m blessed… I’m blessed with what I got, I’m blessed with the situation God has put me in, and just the fans that I’ve met in Miami.

With all that in mind, Hill went on to praise Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel for the “culture” that he’s built in Miami, while also promising fans that the playoff win that’s eluded them for many years is “coming.”

There was some speculation that Hill might force a trade this offseason following an explosive postgame Q&A after Week 18, but it seems cooler heads have prevailed.

“I’m taking full accountability of what I said,” Hill told Pro Football Talk, apologizing for his words. He also stressed that he will 100 percent be back with the Dolphins next year, so long as they still want him, and that his belief in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a big reason for that.

Tyreek Hill Says Relationship Between Patrick Mahomes & Andy Reid Is What Makes Chiefs Special

There was one other Chiefs comment from Hill. The playmaker nicknamed “the Cheetah” was asked why he thinks Kansas City has turned into a dynasty, and his answer immediately focused on two key figures: Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

“It’s just the relationship, man, between those guys — Pat and Andy,” Hill voiced.

“I feel like they have a relationship outside of what most quarterbacks and coaches [have],” he reasoned. “Cause I would hear stories of those guys just hanging out outside of, you know, not playing football.”

Hill concluded that it’s “phenomenal just seeing what [Reid and Mahomes] have built in Kansas City.”