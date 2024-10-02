Ex-Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Reacts to Speculation of KC Trading for Him

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs and played six seasons for them, was asked during his media availability on October 2 about the speculation that the Chiefs could trade for him amid their receiver troubles.

“I’m just focused on the right here and the right now,” Hill said, via Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network. “We’ve got a beautiful team here and I want to be a part of it. We’ve got a great situation here, my family loves it, I enjoy it, the weather’s great, the fans are great. We’ve got a beautiful situation. My parents always taught me, control the controllable, and I only can control so much. With that being said, the NFL is a business, we all know whatever happens, happens. Moving forward, I would love to be here, I love being here.”

Tyreek Hill on the trade discourse pic.twitter.com/83FnO0xUYU — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) October 2, 2024

Though the two-year window has passed which allows the Chiefs to trade for Hill after trading him to the Dolphins in 2022, it would be very difficult for the Chiefs to fit Hill into their books if they did want to trade for him. Hill has a $31.9 million cap hit this season, a $27.8 million cap hit in 2025, and a $51.8 million cap hit in 2026.

According to the NFLPA Salary Cap Report, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions only have $4.9 million in cap space for the rest of the season. They also have large cap hits in 2025 from quarterback Patrick Mahomes ($66.2 million), defensive tackle Chris Jones ($34.8 million), left guard Joe Thuney ($26.9 million), and right tackle Jawaan Taylor ($24.7 million) per Over The Cap.