Chiefs’ ‘Most Exciting UDFA’ Has Realistic Shot to Make Roster

The Kansas City Chiefs put an emphasis on athleticism during the offseason.

Their first three selections of the 2026 NFL Draft — cornerback Mansoor Delane, defensive tackle Peter Woods, and defensive end R Mason Thomas — are all explosive players with top end speed at their respective positions.

The Chiefs continued that theme when signing undrafted free agents. Their goal has been to take as many flyers on elite athletes as possible, and see who sticks. Those who play positions where Kansas City is thin will have an advantage.

DE Vincent Anthony Jr. Named Kansas City Chiefs’ ‘Most Exciting UDFA’

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently named every team’s most exciting UDFA signing. Here is why he chose Anthony for Kansas City.

“At 6’6″ and 258 pounds, Vincent Anthony looks the part of an NFL edge-rusher. Anthony’s play strength and run defense both need quite a bit of work, but his size and athleticism off the edge make him the kind of project type worth investing in.”

Our friend Caleb James of Arrowhead Pride agreed that Anthony is a project, but has the tools to develop into a quality pass rusher.

“His body type makes him difficult to block on pass rush downs. His game needs much refinement and work, but he does have a few pass-rush moves he has shown he can use when rushing off the edge. His go-to move off the edge is a rip, and it is where he maximizes his long limbs while not being as stiff as the typical defensive end with his frame. He can create separation from himself and the tackle, while also getting low enough and staying balanced enough to bend the arc.”

During his senior season at Duke, Anthony recorded 33 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, two pass deflections, and one forced fumble. Besides Thomas, the Chiefs haven’t invested a lot in their defensive end group. That could pave the way for Anthony to snag a roster spot. He will compete with Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who has been very disappointing throughout his three-year tenure.

Other Notable Chiefs UDFAs

Kansas City raised eyebrows when it signed UDFA wide receiver Jeff Caldwell after the draft. Caldwell’s RAS (Relative Athletic Score) was a perfect 10/10, and second-highest ever to only Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson.

Caldwell was teammates with Chiefs fifth-round draft pick WR Cyrus Allen at Cincinnati. In 2025 Caldwell recorded 32 receptions for 478 yards and six touchdowns. The year prior at Lindenwood, he posted 52 catches for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Another one of Kansas City’s UDFAs to keep an eye on is safety Xavier Nwankpa. In 52 games throughout his four years at Iowa, Nwankpa recorded 171 total tackles, four passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack.

Like Anthony and Caldwell, Nwankpa is a plus athlete. He also played a lot of special teams during his collegiate career, which will play in his favor for earning a roster spot. There will be a lot of competition at safety for the Chiefs as they have question marks behind Alohi Gilman.