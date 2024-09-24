Chiefs Waive RB to Make Room for Kareem Hunt on Active Roster: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs made two roster moves on Tuesday, both of which had to do with their backfield. The two-time defending Super Bowl champions waived running back Keaontay Ingram and elevated running back Kareem Hunt to the 53-player roster, according to ESPN’s Field Yates on September 24.

Hunt joined Kansas City’s practice squad on September 18 but was not elevated to the active roster in time for the Chiefs’ Week 3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Elevating him to the active roster on Tuesday means he will likely suit up for the team’s Week 4 outing against the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers.

Ingram, 24, joined the Chiefs in November 2023 via their practice squad and was with the team throughout the offseason. After the preseason he was cut and re-signed to Kansas City’s practice squad on August 28. He was elevated to the game day roster in Week 3 in the wake of RB Isiah Pacheco suffering a broken fibula in Week 2.

If Ingram makes it through waivers unclaimed, expect him to re-sign with the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Andy Reid: Wanya Morris Will Start at LT in Week 4

The Chiefs benched rookie left tackle Kingsley Suamataia in Week 3 and gave second-year offensive tackle Wanya Morris the starting nod. In the win over Atlanta, Morris gave up just two quarterback pressures (2 QB hits) per PFF and overall looked better than Suamataia had in Week 2. Meanwhile, Suamataia played just two snaps in Week 3 and was an inline tight end on those snaps.

During his press conference on Monday, September 23, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid announced that Morris will be the starting left tackle in Week 4.