Chiefs Waive RB to Make Room for Kareem Hunt on Active Roster: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs made two roster moves on Tuesday, both of which had to do with their backfield. The two-time defending Super Bowl champions waived running back Keaontay Ingram and elevated running back Kareem Hunt to the 53-player roster, according to ESPN’s Field Yates on September 24.
Hunt joined Kansas City’s practice squad on September 18 but was not elevated to the active roster in time for the Chiefs’ Week 3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Elevating him to the active roster on Tuesday means he will likely suit up for the team’s Week 4 outing against the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers.
Ingram, 24, joined the Chiefs in November 2023 via their practice squad and was with the team throughout the offseason. After the preseason he was cut and re-signed to Kansas City’s practice squad on August 28. He was elevated to the game day roster in Week 3 in the wake of RB Isiah Pacheco suffering a broken fibula in Week 2.
If Ingram makes it through waivers unclaimed, expect him to re-sign with the Chiefs’ practice squad.
Andy Reid: Wanya Morris Will Start at LT in Week 4
The Chiefs benched rookie left tackle Kingsley Suamataia in Week 3 and gave second-year offensive tackle Wanya Morris the starting nod. In the win over Atlanta, Morris gave up just two quarterback pressures (2 QB hits) per PFF and overall looked better than Suamataia had in Week 2. Meanwhile, Suamataia played just two snaps in Week 3 and was an inline tight end on those snaps.
During his press conference on Monday, September 23, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid announced that Morris will be the starting left tackle in Week 4.
“Listen, I thought Wanya did some good things in there, so we’ll probably stick with that same thing,” Reid said. “You saw where Kingsley rotated in and played some tight end in that, so he was able to get some good reps in there. Again, Wanya had the good reps at the left tackle spot. Do they both have stuff to work on? Yes (laughs). We’ll keep — they’re young guys in a tough position with a tough go here and they’ve got another good one coming here this week that they have to prep for — a couple good ones. We have to make sure we keep growing but they’re surely getting tested early.”
Despite Morris getting the starting nod in Week 4, it doesn’t appear that he is cemented as the team’s starting LT for the rest of the season. If he continues to play well he will remain the starter, but if he struggles the team will likely go back to Suamataia as the starter.
X Users Chatted About Wanya Morris After Week 3
Users on X — formerly Twitter — reacted to Morris’ Week 3 performance.
“I once again am impressed with Wanya Morris,” Sterling Holmes of Sports Radio 810 WHB wrote. “Felt like he did a really solid job overall. I get the Falcons don’t have the best pass rush in the NFL but he did his job and did it well.”
“My heart can’t take too many more of these anxiety inducing games but in spite of the couple flaws the team has right now, Wanya Morris being solid and Nick Bolton being an absolute BEAST are huge bright spots,” another person wrote.
